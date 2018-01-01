Happy New Year: TV stars talk about highlights of 2017 and their plans for 2018

Like every time, the gone year was a rollercoaster ride for all, with equal amounts of ups and downs. Like every time, the gone year was a rollercoaster ride for all, with equal amounts of ups and downs.

The new sunrise has not just brought a new day but also a new year for us today. Firstly, here’s wishing all our readers a Happy New Year. Like every time, the gone year was a rollercoaster ride for all, with equal amounts of ups and downs. On the day of a new beginning and celebration, we decided to ask your favourite television stars their moment of glory and happiness in 2017.

Vivek Dahiya

2017 was really special for Divyanka and me as we won Nach Baliye this year. It was such a roller coaster ride of all the ups and downs but one we really enjoyed and of course finally bringing home the trophy, which will forever be cherished! We both want to continue doing good work in the next year too. Wishing all our fans a very Happy New Year.

Shantanu Maheshwari

2017 has been a remarkable year where I achieved a lot of milestones. Firstly, getting home the Khatron Ke Khialdi trophy was an overwhelming experience and a time filled with some amazing memories to keep for a lifetime. Then I also got the chance to perform again on the stage of World of Dance Championship. And lastly, earlier this month, placing India in the top three at the Asian Battleground was another cherishing moment for the entire crew! I hope the streak continues in the coming year also.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

The arrival of my nephew made this year really special for the entire family. It just filled up our entire home with so much joy, happiness and love, and so the year became truly special. I am looking forward to 2018 with an open mind, and curious to know what it has in store for us.

Faisal Khan

Reaching the finals of Dance Champions was a memorable moment for me. The entire show was an amazing journey, and I met some really lovely and talented and had a set of best judges. The year turned out to be a great one and I hope the next one turns out to be more rocking.

Mishal Raheja

My biggest and best highlight of the year 2017 was shooting and recording for my song, Power of Love in the US! The entire experience was just fantastic, working with the entire crew was amazing and it definitely is something I will truly cherish for a lifetime!

Amruta Khanvilkar

2017 has been a great year for me. I made my debut as a host, on Dance India Dance and I am enjoying every bit of it. Plus, I also finished shooting for my first Dharma movie so it was a bonanza year for me. All the projects that I took up in 2017 were very interesting and fulfilling. In the coming year, I will be concentrating more on taking up films and hosting.

Happy New Year, everyone!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd