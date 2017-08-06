Latest News
Happy Friendship Day: Suyyash Rai, Sara Khan, Aly Goni and other TV stars reveal what true friends mean to them

Happy Friendship Day: Television industry boasts of some really deep friendships. While some celebs flaunt their bonds over social media others support each other through thick and thin. Here are some TV stars talking about how they value their friends in real life.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 6, 2017 3:47 pm
suyyash rai, Yuvika Chaudhary, sara khan, aly goni, television actors, tv actors, tv actors pics, suyysh rai pics, Yuvika Chaudhary pics Happy Friendship Day: Television actors share what friendship goals mean to them.
If you thought tinseltown is all about competition, then you might be wrong. Not just Bollywood, even the small screen industry has some deep friendships, enough to make anyone jealous, and give the audience goals. Popular friendships of TV world include Mouni Roy-Sanjeeda Shaikh, Drashti Dhami-Sanaya Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani-Karan Wahi and Vivian Dsena-Shashank Vyas. So what exactly does friendship mean to these celebs? On Friendship Day, here are some telly stars who give us friendship goals which they’ve explored.

Suyyash Rai

suyyash rai, suyyash rai pics, suyyash rai actor, suyyash rai tv actor, suyyash rai images

The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.

Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary, Yuvika Chaudhary pics, Yuvika Chaudhary actor, Yuvika Chaudhary tv actor, Yuvika Chaudhary images

A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.

 

Sara Khan

sara khan, sara khan pics, sara khan actor, sara khan tv actor, sana khan images

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school or college. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.

 

Aly Goni

aly goni, aly goni pics, aly goni actor, aly goni tv actor, aly goni images

A good friend can tell you what is the matter with you in a minute. He may not seem such a good friend after telling.

Tejasswi Prakash

tejasswi prakash, tejasswi prakash pics, tejasswi prakash actor, tejasswi prakash tv actor, tejasswi prakash images

A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.

 

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre, Shubhangi Atre pics, Shubhangi Atre actor, Shubhangi Atre tv actor, Shubhangi Atre images

Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom. They are true friends.

Abhinav Kapoor

abhinav kapoor, abhinav kapoor pics, abhinav kapoor actor, abhinav kapoor tv actor, abhinav kapoor images

If you go looking for a friend, you’re going to find they’re very scarce. If you go out to be a friend, you’ll find them everywhere.

Tanya Sharma

tanya sharma, tanya sharma pics, tanya sharma actor, tanya sharma tv actor, tanya sharma images

One measure of friendship consists not in the number of things friends can discuss, but in the number of things they need no longer mention.

Aamir Dalvi

aamir dalvi, aamir dalvi pics, aamir dalvi actor, aamir dalvi tv actor, aamir dalvi images

A friend is one who helps you overcome your inhibitions, as Friendship is a space where there are no questions asked and no judgments are passed.

Shrenu Parikh

Shrenu parikh, Shrenu parikh pics, Shrenu parikh actor, Shrenu parikh tv actor, Shrenu parikh images

A good friend is someone who makes sure he or she is by your side to show you a mirror when you’re looking beautiful as well as ugly! And someone who will call you just to make you feel bad about not staying in touch and that he’s still there for you.

Yash Sinha

yash sinha, yash sinha pics, yash sinha actor, yash sinha tv actor, yash sinha images

Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down. That can be said what friendship is.

 

