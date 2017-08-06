Happy Friendship Day: Suyyash Rai, Sara Khan, Aly Goni and other TV stars reveal what true friends mean to them

Happy Friendship Day: Television actors share what friendship goals mean to them. Happy Friendship Day: Television actors share what friendship goals mean to them.

If you thought tinseltown is all about competition, then you might be wrong. Not just Bollywood, even the small screen industry has some deep friendships, enough to make anyone jealous, and give the audience goals. Popular friendships of TV world include Mouni Roy-Sanjeeda Shaikh, Drashti Dhami-Sanaya Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani-Karan Wahi and Vivian Dsena-Shashank Vyas. So what exactly does friendship mean to these celebs? On Friendship Day, here are some telly stars who give us friendship goals which they’ve explored.

Suyyash Rai

The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.

Yuvika Chaudhary

A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.

Sara Khan

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school or college. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.

Aly Goni

A good friend can tell you what is the matter with you in a minute. He may not seem such a good friend after telling.

Tejasswi Prakash

A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.

Shubhangi Atre

Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom. They are true friends.

Abhinav Kapoor

If you go looking for a friend, you’re going to find they’re very scarce. If you go out to be a friend, you’ll find them everywhere.

Tanya Sharma

One measure of friendship consists not in the number of things friends can discuss, but in the number of things they need no longer mention.

Aamir Dalvi

A friend is one who helps you overcome your inhibitions, as Friendship is a space where there are no questions asked and no judgments are passed.

Shrenu Parikh

A good friend is someone who makes sure he or she is by your side to show you a mirror when you’re looking beautiful as well as ugly! And someone who will call you just to make you feel bad about not staying in touch and that he’s still there for you.

Yash Sinha

Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down. That can be said what friendship is.

