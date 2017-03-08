Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: RJ Sud to Gutthi to Rinku bhabhi, his journey has been a laugh fest. Watch videos

Sunil Grover is currently one of the highest-paid TV actors. He is known for playing various characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil Grover is currently one of the highest-paid TV actors. He is known for playing various characters on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sunil Grover is one actor who redefined comedy on the Indian television. His talent and comic timing can be touted as one of the major reasons for the grand success of both of Kapil Sharma’s shows – Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He dons various looks, plays different characters, but the way he carries every role in drag is like no one has done before. He began playing Gutthi on Colors and then went on to enact Rinku Bhabhi on Sony channel. But, whatever be the character, his straight face, gaudy clothes and peculiar accent make him an audience favourite on Kapil Sharma’s shows.

As the talented actor turns 40 today, we need to take a break from our busy schedules and take note of the fabulous work Sunil Grover has been doing for years, ensuring that his fans have the best and the last laugh. After all, pulling off comedy is the most difficult thing for an actor.

Sunil Grover's most famous character remains Gutthi, which he played during his stint on Comedy Nights With Kapil.

Sunil has been around for a decade, but we hardly noticed him

The actor might be in a good phase of his life, but success didn’t come easily to him. He has been a part of the entertainment industry, both television and films for a really long time.

Sunil was discovered by Jaspal Bhatti

Sunil hails from Sirsa in Haryana and has a Masters Degree in Theatre from Chandigarh. it was during his college days that late satirist Jaspal Bhatti, known for his Flop Show, noticed him.



Sunil tries his jokes on his wife before anyone else

The actor-comedian is married and has a son named Mohan. He had once said, “The jokes that I crack in public, I first try on my wife Aarti. If she laughs out loud on them, I go ahead with them, else, I drop them from my list.”

Sunil is the same Sud from Radio Mirchi

The famous “Hansi Ke Phuware” had Sunil’s voice. He hosted the popular series on Radio Mirchi for years, where he played the deadpan character of Sudarshan aka Sud. His peculiar style of narrating silly jokes in a distinct tone made him a household ‘voice.’ He even received the Radio and Television Advertising Practitioners Association of India Award for outstanding voice-over performance. We can never forget his line “Aaj main aapko joke sunata hoon….. page number 56 upar se third joke.”

Watch | Sud in ‘Hasin Ke Phuwarre aur Kanjoos’

Sunil did small roles in several films too

Radio jockey, anchoring and even acting in films, Sunil has tried every medium. He made appearances in films like Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Zila Ghaziabad, Family, Gabbar Is Back and Baaghi. Remember how he tried to copy Aamir Khan as Sanjay Singhania in Ghajini? He was recently seen in Coffee with D where he tried to ape journalist Arnab Goswami. He made his Punjabi debut in 2016 film Vaisakhi List.



Sunil isn’t comfortable with double-meaning jokes

“I am not comfortable with double meaning jokes. I don’t like it. When it comes to TV shows we want to entertain everyone, right from kids to grandparents. When it comes to films, I would not be keen to do it until and unless it is required,” the actor had said.

Sunil was the face of Filmy channel for a while

The actor debuted on TV with Chala Lallan Hero Banne. He also hosted shows like Kya Aap Paanchvi Fail Champu Hain and Kaun Banega Champu, all of it on the same channel. Sunil was also a part of India’s first Silent comedy show titled Gutur Gu which aired on SAB TV. Sunil acted in its initial 26 episodes.



Sunil’s character of Gutthi was inspired from his college classmates

According to him, Gutthi was inspired by his personal experience in college. He said there were very few girls as compared to boys, and they had the traits of Gutthi. His favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan, whom he has copied a lot of times.

Sunil stuck with his team during the clash with Colors

Sunil did have a fallout with Kapil regarding salary hike on Comedy Nights With Kapil, but when it came to picking between the show and channel Colors, he chose the former. “I have got so much by being a part of the show and the team, I am not going to leave them so soon,” he had said.

Despite a fallout with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover returned on the show Comedy Nights With Kapil. He has been an integral part of Kapil's team since its inception.

Sunil has been refusing Bigg Boss for past two seasons

The makers of the controversial show have been trying to get Sunil inside the house for a long time, but he seems not to be interested. “I am more comfortable acting than doing a reality show where I will be deprived of acting for three months. I can’t fight for petty issues like beds, blankets, food etc. I want to fight for bigger issues in life than these,” Sunil said.



Sunil walked the ramp as Gutthi for Mandira Bedi

Call him a true rockstar, for Sunil took to the runway wearing one of Mandira’s sarees, with much ease. The actor-designer was quoted as saying, “I wanted to take the fun aspect to a new level. I wanted a lovable character who appeals to people across the board. Gutthi is absolutely adorable. And she has a lot of admirers. Who better to end my show than someone who has given so many people joy and laughter. Gutthi got more applause than the biggest of supermodels.”



Indeed, whatever Sunil does, truly deserves the biggest round of applause. He is the backbone of The Kapil Sharma Show today where he plays the characters of Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Suryaprakash, Suman Hooda, Piddhu, Kulchi, and so many others. In 2014, he won the Star Parivar Favourite Mezbaan Award too.

Here’s wishing Sunil Grover, a very happy birthday. May the laughter never end!

