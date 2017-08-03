Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: 5 times the comedy star left us ROFL-ing, see videos

Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: Thank you for spreading more smiles! Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: Thank you for spreading more smiles!

Sunil Grover – a name that no more needs any introduction. Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, apart from changing the dynamics of comedy shows on TV, also helped Sunil Grover find his footing as a comedy star. The actor, who was mimicking actors like Shah Rukh Khan in various shows, RJing and doing small roles in films, emerged as a star through his characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. It’s no more a surprise to see people in front of the TV whenever Sunil appears on the screen. Watch him perform, and you realise that the man puts it all in the character that he portrays. His bizarre costumes and a talent to crack the funniest jokes with a straight face has made him one of the most sought-after humorists in the country today.

Today, as Sunil Grover turns 40, his fans are praying hard for their one and only wish to get fulfilled. A few months ago, after the tiff with Kapil, Sunil quit The Kapil Sharma Show, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to see him back on screen. It might take some time for their prayers to get answered but as a treat to the fans, we share with you five moments, where Sunil left us go LOL and ROFL-ing with his antics.

When he drowned himself in Gerua, the colour of love

Anyone who has followed Sunil’s performance can vouch that this has been of his best acts. While promoting Dilwale, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon visited Comedy Nights with Kapil, where Sunil stumped them with his humorous act. Aping SRK’s inimitable romantic ‘style’, Sunil tried his best to woo Kajol while dancing on the film’s song Gerua. The act was taken up a notch when Sunil started painting himself with the Gerua colour. From strokes of orange on his face to brushing his teeth with an orange toothpaste, he ended the performance pouring orange coloured water on himself. The guests were left in tears laughing and appreciated his act with a standing ovation.

When Dr Mashoor ‘Sunil’ Gulati operated on Salman Khan

Introducing himself as USB – udhaar se bharpoor, Sunil started his act in Super Night with Tubelight to a thunderous applause. As part of Tubelight promotions, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan joined Sunil and Ali Asgar for a fun time. Dr Mashoor Gulati who wanted to unravel Salman’s secret decided to dig deep. Putting him on the operation table, Sunil started the surgery singing, ‘Chalo shuru karte hai operation le ke prabhu ka naam, samay beetane ke liye karte hai kuch kaam’. Salman, who is a funny man himself, was seen going breathless laughing at Sunil, as he scooped out dumbles and a shirtless ‘Johny’ liver from his stomach.

Gutthi’s wedding, honeymoon and divorce with Ranbir Kapoor

With Kapil and his troupe migrating to Sony after a fallout with Colors, the loved Gutthi died a silent death. She got a new life when Ranbir visited The Kapil Sharma Show. Gutthi, who had apparently married Ranbir in Comedy Nights with Kapil, and even enjoyed a suhaag raat was more than happy to get her husband back in her new show. The couple this time went on a honeymoon, only to return divorced, making the audience burst into laughter. It was also great to see Ranbir opening up to Sunil, and presenting his funny side like never before.

Dr Mashoor Gulati flirted with Aishwarya Rai \

Now one trait that has stuck with Sunil Grover’s characters has been his inclination towards the opposite sex. He shares lessons on flirting and what better than the episode with Aishwarya Rai as the tutorial. From showering her with flowers, singing Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to charming her with his magic tricks, Mashoor Gulati floored Aishwarya when she visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Sarbjit. The Bachchan bahu has always kept a dignified stance when in public but Sunil managed to get her candid self as she couldn’t stop her giggles after being wooed by him.

When Abhishek Bachchan punished him for flirting with his wife

Proving that no one can mess with his missus, Abhishek Bachchan, while promoting Housefull 3 with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in The Kapil Sharma Show, gave Dr Mashoor Gulati a taste of his own medicine. Jr Bachchan made sure he punished Mashoor for flirting with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This time flowers turned into garbage and instead of a hug, Abhishek smashed a cake on Sunil’s face. Interestingly, the torture worked really soon as when Aishwarya returned to the show with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil team, Mashoor refused to even recognise her.

Happy Birthday, Sunil Grover. Come back soon!!!

