Happy Birthday Sharad Malhotra: The king of television is now a star on social media

While many want to play the quintessential hero in their first role, here was Sharad Malhotra, who did not shy away from playing a mentally challenged character in his big debut Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. His courage did wonders and he was soon hailed as an actor, to look out for. Good looking, talented and extremely dedicated, Sharad had it all to become the next superstar on television. But wanting to channelise his abilities in a bigger space, Sharad moved towards cinema soon after and was part of a couple of good films like From Sydney with Love and Ek Tera Saath.

Then paving his way back towards the small screen, he played the titular role in Bharat Ka Veer Putra…Maharana Pratap that did wonders for him. Sharad not just saw a new found fan following but he got back in business. Things further changed for the better when he was roped in to play the lead in the romantic drama Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. His chemistry with Kratika Sangar and the interesting storyline has kept everyone hooked to the show. Apart from his screen avatar, Sharad is also quite popular on social media, thanks to his candid best avatar. The actor doesn’t shy away from showing his real side to the netizen and keeps on sharing pages from his life with his fans. Be it holiday pictures, on-sets life, behind the scenes click, family shots or his moments with girlfriend Pooja Bisht, his fans get to see his real side via his social media page. Guess, that’s what makes him a star not just on screen but also on social media.

As Sharad turns 35, here’s raising a toast to him with these candid clicks.

Here’s wishing Sharad Malhotra a very Happy Birthday!

