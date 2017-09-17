Happy Birthday Sanaya Irani: Lesser known facts about the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor

Sanaya Irani turns 34 today. Sanaya Irani turns 34 today.

Popular and beautiful Sanaya Irani is a name to reckon with. With shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Rangrasiya, the actor became a household name. Having started her career with Aamir Khan-Kajol starrer Fanaa, the actor got fame via her TV show Left Right Left. Her beauty and acting skills was much appreciated by all and Sanaya slowly became one of the most sought-after actors in tinsel town.

Things turned overnight for this Parsi beauty after she bagged Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Sanaya’s character Khushi not just found love for her goofiness and persona but her pairing with Barun Sobti became a worldwide craze. So much that when Barun is back with a new season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon with another actor, Sanaya’s fans decided to boycott the show leading it to falter on rating charts.

Married to her Miley Jab Hum Tum costar Mohit Sehgal, they together form a power couple. Sanaya and Mohit recently surprised everyone when they took up Nach Baliye. Self confessed non dancers, the couple through their grit and determination reached the final but unfortunately could not get home the trophy.

As Sanaya celebrates her birthday today, here we share some lesser known facts about the actor.

1. The actor was happily pursuing MBA but on her mother’s advice decided to give modelling and acting a try. We can’t thank her mother enough!

2. Sanaya before stepping into the industry got popular Bollywood actor Boman Irani to do her first photoshoot. Karmic connection.

3. Having starred in a number of advertisements with biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor, Sanaya made her debut with Jagjut Singh’s Tumko Dekha. The actor made her big screen debut with her favourite actor Aamir Khan in Fanaa.

4. The actor entered the small screen with Left Right Left. Sanaya, who wasn’t fluent in Hindi, was tutored by her director.

5. Sanaya if not an actor would have been a fashion or interior designer as she always enjoyed these creative work.

6. The actor is also a shopaholic and loves to visit the USA to shop. Interesting!!

7. Sanaya, who is considered quite an introvert, is a live wire with her close friends. She is very close to people like Akshay Dogra, Raqesh Vashishth, Ridhi Dogra, Drashti Dhami and Barun Sobti. The pretty actor develops quite a warm bond while working and loves to keep in touch with her co-actors.

8. Sanaya Irani is the only television actor who found a place in the Most Beautiful Women list by People magazine. We can’t deny it, isn’t it?

9. The actor, who always considered herself as a non-dancer, showed off her moves in reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. Today, the actor is quite a pro and even encouraged her husband while on Nach Baliye.

10. Sanaya Irani, who always kept a safe distance from social media stating that she didn’t feel comfortable, recently joined Instagram on her friend’s insistence. The actor quite surprisingly managed to achieve a million mark in a really short time.

