Happy birthday Rubina Dilaik: Here’s how television’s Choti Bahu became its Shakti

It’s not easy to maintain your feat in the world of glamour and limelight. However, if you are talented, nothing can stop you from winning the world. Popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik is definitely one of them, who has built herself a palace of her dreams, one brick at a time. In her nine years in the television industry, Soumya of Shakti has not only evolved as an actor but has also got herself respect and love for her work and of course her personality.

An extremely affable actor who is also well read, sharp, and speaks her mind, it’s always a pleasure to interact with her. From the simple Radhika of Choti Bahu to playing a fairy with humor and then breaking all shackles by opting to portray a transgender in primetime show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina has proved her versatility and her hunger as a performer. The mummy’s girl is also quite confident about herself, and her love affair with Abhinav Shukla is well known too.

Today, as Rubina turns 30, we chronicle her life from Choti Bahu to Shakti.

Grand opening

In 2008, from the picturesque Shimla, a beautiful and petite girl entered the big city of Mumbai with dreams in her eyes. Rubina Dilaik’s talent was noticed when she grabbed a plump project with Zee TV. Overnight, the actor became a star with popular show Choti Bahu. Though she enacted the role of a simpleton Radhika, people across the globe related to her and soon she became a star. A medium like television, where every day a new face is introduced, Rubina stood her ground and continued to rule over television for a long time.

Spreading laughter

From the emotional drama, Rubina took the leap of faith when she was offered the role of a fairy in Jeannie Aur Juju. Stepping into the shoes of an already acclaimed actor Gia Manek was not an easy task. But the actor surprised all with her finesse and comic timing. Her pairing with the male lead Ali Asgar was much loved and the industry also realized how versatile Rubina Dilaik is.

Love life

An actor with a strong personality, Rubina has never shied away from flaunting her personal life. After a much-publicised affair with Choti Bahu co-actor Avinash Sachdev, and an even more talked about breakup, the pretty woman recently announced her relationship with actor Abhinav Shukla. The two have been in love for about two years now and are going pretty strong. The couple enjoys vacationing together, and being an ace photographer, Abhinav has been clicking some really beautiful shots of Rubina, which the actor proudly posts on her social media account.

Bold and beautiful

Talking about her pictures, Rubina is one of the few actors in telly world who is comfortable in her skin. Blessed with a near perfect body and an attitude to reckon with, Rubina’s bikini photographs have changed the image of TV bahus. The actor makes her bold avatar look natural and pleasing and we love the way Rubina doesn’t shy away from being herself in front of her fans and media. A fitness freak, Rubina also possesses one of the fittest bodies in tinsel town.

Big challenge

Proving her mettle as a performer, Rubina chose a character that not many would risk doing at the peak of their career. Playing the unconventional role of a transgender in Colors show Shakti, the actor left the world amazed with her grit. It was only because of Rubina, that the world has accepted such a different show and character. Believing it to be a responsibility towards the LGBT community, Rubina has been playing the part with grace and dignity.

Here’s raising a toast to the Choti Bahu who has enough Shakti to win the world. Happy birthday, Rubina!

