Happy Birthday Rohan Mehra: The young star’s Instagram account is a window to his happy world

How many young people manage to dream and make them true? Popular television face Rohan Mehra is the perfect example that age has nothing to do with your passion. The Delhi boy, born with good looks and a love towards camera, slowly moved towards the entertainment industry and soon became a face of popular brands. After a successful stint in the commercial world, Rohan made his acting debut with an episode in Channel V’s youth show Gumrah. And soon he enjoyed the best of both worlds when he bagged a pivotal role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Bollywood movie Sixteen in 2013.

Rohan further dabbled in showbiz with shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Webbed and also did a film Uvaa. But his career saw a steep growth when he grabbed when he signed up to play Naksh, the son of the protagonist Naitik and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Enjoying the stardom for almost two years, Rohan decided that he needed to present the real self to his audience and chose to step into the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10. The season worked in his favour as we got to see an unmatched maturity at such a young age in Rohan. Apart from having the right amount of competitive spirit, he also proved to be a loyal friend in the show. After he was evicted just days before the finale, the actor was roped in to play the lead in Sasural Simar Ka post a generation leap. Now that the show is over, Rohan has been working out, unleashing more sides to his personality.

The actor also enjoys a large fan following especially on social media. And being a clean-hearted young boy, Rohan enjoys sharing pictures of special moments and people from his life on his Instagram account. He also shares day-to-day pictures of his life with his fans, whom he loves as much as his family. Today as the actor turns 28, here we present to you some of his Instagram posts that give an insight into his beautiful life.

