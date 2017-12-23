Happy Birthday Ravi Dubey: Why a man like him is a rare find

Ravi Dubey turns 34-year-old today. Ravi Dubey turns 34-year-old today.

There’s only a handful of people we meet in our life, who leave an everlasting mark on you. Ravi Dubey is one actor, who has an unforgettable aura around him and you want to interact with him again and again. One of the most dignified and talented actors in the television industry, he is loved and respected by all. His simple life mantras and constant positivity get him to connect with everyone he comes across. Today, as Ravi turns 34, we tell you why a man like him is a rare find, and we have good reasons to believe it.

In a workplace where you are surrounded by temptations and pretty faces, Ravi has been committed to his better half, Sargun Mehta. The couple, who met while shooting for 12/24 Karol Bagh have been together for almost eight years, and we hope that their bond only grows stronger. While they are different as cheese and chalk, there is a heavenly bond that keeps them connected and they balance each other like no one else. Ravi, who is usually a shy person in public, had let his inhibitions down and proposed Sargun on national television, during their stint in Nach Baliye. Married for four years, the actors have cute nicknames for each other and we always fall short of ‘awws’ when it comes to describing their relationship. It was heartwarming to see Ravi video calling Sargun before his every task in Khatron Ke Khiladi. And with Sargun going places with her Punjabi film career, more than her, it is Ravi, who feels proud and happy about every little success she achieves. The amount of love he has for his wife, well, Ravi, you are truly a living example of husband goals for all men out there.

It is rightly said, that a man is known by the company he keeps. And there is no one in the industry, who wouldn’t want to have Ravi as their friend. Not very expressive and vocal about his affection but he has a magical way of making people around him feel special. While on Khatron, he was a constant support for his besties Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi and kept them sheltered like an elder brother. He encouraged them, fought and scolded them when they felt weak and never ever lost an inch of faith in them. Even recently, while their co-contestant Hina Khan uttered a passing comment on Rithvik and Karan during Bigg Boss 11, it was Ravi, who stood up for them and showed his displeasure at the insults thrown at his friends. He is someone for keeps, and his friends swear by the same.

With a career of about only a decade, Ravi has already managed to not just showcase his immense versatility through his various projects but has found a fan following that some would only dream of. Having started his journey with shows like Stree… Teri Kahaani, Doli Saja Ke Veer, Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander, Ranbir Rano, it was his character as a mentally unstable guy in 12/24 Karol Bagh that got him noticed by critics and fans alike. Though he was almost a rookie, the maturity that he portrayed in the character, got him a place as one of the most promising new talents in the television industry. And when he attempted the light-hearted Saas Bina Sasural, Ravi found a comfortable space in the premiere male lead category. While one would have gone on a signing spree and churned out hefty pay packages, Ravi decided to experiment and try out newer avenues.

In the next two years, Ravi was seen in reality shows Comedy Nights and Nach Baliye and doing breezy romantic episodes for Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Teri Meri Love Story. He also debuted as a host with India’s Dancing Superstar. Finally making a comeback to the fiction space, Ravi signed Jamai Raja, a one-of-a-kind serial, where the male lead played the titular role. The character of Siddharth had so many things packed in one. From being romantic, funny, dramatic and emotional, Ravi got a chance to play various moods with this show. Jamai Raja had a successful run of three years, and post a generation leap, Ravi also got the opportunity to play a new character. His pairing with Nia Sharma was also much loved and though the two shared a love-hate relationship during the show, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi have brought the two closer and today, they are true BFFs. While the daily got him accolades and placed Ravi in the top league, he once again decided to go the unconventional route and opted to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi soon after the serial went off air. After emerging as one of the finalists, he is currently tickling funny bones in Entertainment Ki Raat, and will soon be seen hosting Rising Stars. As for fiction shows, well, for an actor with such potential, it is only right that you wait for the best.

Here’s wishing this gentleman a very happy birthday and we hope the coming year brings more success, happiness and prosperity in your life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd