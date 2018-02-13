Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: Lesser known facts about this television star

Here’s wishing Rashami Desai a very happy birthday! Here’s wishing Rashami Desai a very happy birthday!

As soon as you hear the name Rashami Desai, the visual of a bright smile and an angelic face comes to mind. The pretty actor, who started off quite young in the industry, is today one of the highest paid female stars. Having been a rage in the Bhojpuri film industry, Rashami stepped into the world of television in 2006, not knowing that it will become her home soon. After playing the lead in Pari Hoon Main and a few appearances in episodic based shows, life took a turn for good after she bagged the lead as Tapasya in Uttaran. Though she had grey shades to her character, Rashami became an overnight star and love started coming to her from all quarters. While the actor also experimented with comedy shows like Comedy Ka Maha Muqabal, Comedy Circus, she also showed off her dance skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye 7. Not someone to play the perfect heroine, Rashami experimented with her roles and played strong characters in shows like Ishq Safed, Adhuri Kahaani Humari and is currently seen playing Shorvori, a woman caught between love for her husband and the desire to be a mother in Dil Se Dil Tak.

While professionally Rashami won many laurels, her personal life saw an unexpected low. Rashami, who fell in love with her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu, dreamed of a happy conjugal life. But three years into the marriage, the two parted ways after having compatibility issues. While both blamed each other for the separation, it clearly seemed to be a marriage not for keeps. Leaving behind all her lows, Rashami continues to shine ahead in life and find happiness in her work and family. As the actor turns 31 today, here we bring some interesting unknown facts about her.

Rashami Desai with ex-husband Nandish Sandhu. Rashami Desai with ex-husband Nandish Sandhu.

1. Rashami, though a Gujarati, was born in Nagaon, Assam.

2. The actor started working in the Bhojpuri Film industry at a very young age. Though being part of some B-grade films, Rashami definitely made a mark for herself as a star there. She has also been part of Assamese, Bengali and Manipuri movies.

3. Rashami made her Hindi television debut playing Mandodri in Ravan (Zee TV) in the year 2006. Pari Hoon Main was her first project as the lead in 2008 and she played a double role in the same.

4. The actor’s real name is Divya Desai. She took the name Rashami in 2008 after the producers of her show Pari Hoon Main reportedly suggested that Divya was not working in favour of her and the show. Her mom after consulting a numerologist finalised on the name Rashami, and we must say, the results are for all to see.

5. The actor is a trained classical dancer having learned Bharatnatyam and Kathak for years.

6. In quite a shocking revelation in Nach Baliye 7, Rashami had accepted on undergoing cosmetic surgery. Though her then-husband and partner Nandish Sandhu had taken her side and shared that she got confused between cosmetic treatment and surgery.

7. She had also made quite a traumatic revelation on the stage when she spoke about how she had a miscarriage, while she was part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It does take a lot of guts for an actor to speak about her personal issues on national television.

Rashami Desai turns 31 today. Rashami Desai turns 31 today.

8. Rashami is very close to her mother, who is a teacher by profession. Having lost her father at a young age, her mother brought the actor and her brother up single-handedly. While her brother and his wife are usually busy, Rashami enjoys spending time with her mom and even loves taking her out.

9. The actor’s hobbies include dancing, driving, travelling and watching news channels.

10. Rashami found a brother in Uttaran co-star Mrunal Jain. The duo developed a close bond while shooting and are as good as a family in their real lives.

Happy Birthday, Rashami!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd