Happy Birthday Ram Kapoor: 10 interesting unknown facts about the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor

While studying in his ninth standard, a sudden chance to audition for a school play changed Ram Kapoor’s life. The young boy during the play realised that he wanted to be an actor, and the rest, as they say, is history. While in college, Ram actively participated in theatre groups. After finishing his education, he left for the USA to study filmmaking but life had a different plan. Being a fan of method acting, Ram soon found himself enrolled in a Stanislavski-based acting academy in Los Angeles.

Post that he started dabbling between theatres and television when Balaji Telefilms came calling and offered him the lead in Ghar Ek Mandir. Life changed for Ram, for he not only found acclaim but also his lady love Gautami Gadgil during the course of the show. The Balaji-Ram combination recreated the magic when Ram played Jai Walia in Kasamh Se. Though he played a shrewd businessman who gets married to a girl half his age, Ram Kapoor became a superstar post the show. A lot many doors opened for him as he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and even started getting calls for movies.

Fortune favours the brave, and Ram, who was known to do hatke shows, once again teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for a mature love story Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. What started as an experiment became a fad and Ram and his costar Sakshi Tanwar became a sensation. When all seemed well for Ram on TV, the actor decided to take a break and focus on the big screens. After minuscule roles in Monsoon Wedding, Karthik Calling Karthik, Udaan and Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Ram struck gold with Student of The Year where he played Varun Dhawan’s vicious father. He also has films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Humshakals, Baar Baar Dekho and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai to flaunt.

A family man, Ram is an adorable father of his two kids Sia and Aks. And as the actor turns 44 today, here are some really interesting unknown facts about him. Dig on!

Ram is an avid biker

Not many know that bikes are one of Ram’s passion. A proud owner of a Harley Davidson, Ram loves to zoom around on his mean machine. If conditions favour, he also travels to his sets on his bike. We wonder if Dhoom 4 casting is on!!? Are you hearing us YRF?

Tipsy turvy marriage proposal

Ram and Gautami, who met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir, never realised that they would fall in love. As they say, opposites attract, the two developed a close bond and soon got into a relationship. While at a wild party, Ram proposed to Gautami, who readily agreed. The two maintained they were a bit tipsy but knew what they were getting into. The two got married on Valentine’s Day in 2003.

Gave up smoking for his daughter

Ram, who used to smoke 40-50 cigarettes in a day never knew he will kick the butt in a day. After his mother and wife persuaded him for years, it was his daughter who got him to finally quit. It just took one request and the man didn’t touch the cigarette again. That’s quite a parenting goal we must say!

Plans vacation to make up for his absence to his family

Ram, who had been quite busy shuffling between projects hardly gets time to spend time with his family. The actor thus makes up for it by taking his family for vacations, where he devotes all his time to them.

One of the first actors to kiss on TV

It was probably the first time that a sensuous scene was tailored for a daily show. Ram and Sakshi’s smooch on Bade Acche Lagte Hai achieved record ratings because of that episode. You have already found a place in TV history, Ram!

Doesn’t watch TV

He might be creating wonders on television, but the man refrains from spending time in front of the tube. Ram, who believes in working and moving ahead, never watches his show. Also, the little time that he has, Ram enjoys spending it with his family.

Innovative shooting methods

When there were rumours about Ram quitting his popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai to concentrate on films, there were also reports that he used to shoot closeups at his home to save his time. The rest of the shoot was completed by his dummy. And in Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane, Ram used to shoot in front of a fan during summer to look fresh on screen. What creativity, isn’t it?

Fans in his colleagues

Well, we all know Ram has a huge fan following, but his counterparts and colleagues all think really highly of him. Mahesh Bhatt, who cast him in show Dil Ki Baatein, had once said, “His acting skills are enough to move viewers to tears and make them feel the same pain as he is going through.” His Kuch Kuch Locha Hai co-actor Evelyn Sharma had also mentioned how she was hooked to the mentioned show and loved Ram’s work in it. Everyone’s who worked with Ram vouches that he is a fun person to work with.

Is a very sensitive person

Ram has a bigger heart than his physique. The actor claims that one cannot be a good actor if he is not sensitive. Well, we got to see his emotional side during an episode of Mission Sapne. While he spent the day as a taxi driver to raise funds for a young girl, he could relate the child with his daughter and thus moved a step ahead and decided to fund her education himself. Awww!

Big screens, bigger dreams

Ram, at the peak of his TV career, took a major risk and moved to Bollywood. He started by doing small roles for he believed that could only lead him to his bigger dreams. And quite rightly, Ram bagged plump projects like Student Of The Year, Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Baar Baar Dekho.

Here’s wishing Ram, a very Happy Birthday!!!

