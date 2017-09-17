These pictures prove that birthday girl Nia Sharma is truly one of the sexiest women in the world

Nia Sharma turns 27 today. Nia Sharma turns 27 today.

Jamai Raja actor Nia Sharma is truly a superstar. After a short stint as a journalist, Nia who was initially named as Neha Sharma moved to Mumbai to try her luck in the television industry. After playing a cameo in Kaali, the actor bagged the lead in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The rest as they say is history. Playing Manvi, the chirpy bubbly younger sister, Nia became a household name. Her chemistry with co-actor Kushal Tandon was also much talked about. Nia proved her mettle as she confidently flaunted a bald look, becoming the first TV actor to do so.

Post Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia Sharma bagged the lead role in Jamai Raja. Playing a rich beautiful young girl Roshni, Nia gained a new momentum in her popularity. People also got to see her bold avatar during the time as she sashayed on various red carpet events looking like a superstar. Her style statements soon became headlines. She was subsequently announced as the third sexiest woman in the world in 2016. Just behind Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Nia beat Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the list.

Nia recently played the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted in which she played a bold character. Her kiss with a female co-actor in Twisted also became the talk of the town. After tickling funny bones with Comedy Nights Bachao, Nia is currently seen in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor has been doing really well, and even re-entered the show by sheer luck. Though not a finalist, Nia proved to be super strong contender in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Today as Nia celebrates her birthday, here are some pictures of the actor that prove she is truly one of the sexiest women in the world.

Happy Birthday, Nia Sharma!!!!

