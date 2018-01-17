Happy Birthday Nakuul Mehta: Interesting facts about the Ishqbaaaz actor

Happy birthday Nakuul Mehta. Happy birthday Nakuul Mehta.

Many take him as a replica of Hrithik Roshan but Nakuul Mehta has managed to step out from the shadow and make his own mark. Debuting on television as Aditya in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Nakuul became an overnight star. His chemistry with Disha Parmar was much loved, and he became a sensation among girls. Post hosting a season of India’s Got Talent and playing the lead in the web series I Don’t Watch TV, Nakuul made his big comeback playing the suave and egoistic business tycoon Shivaay in Ishqbaaaz. If his first show was a hit, this became a blockbuster and Nakuul’s career reached greater heights.

While his character was hated by his lady love Anika (Surbhi Chandna), girls all around swooned over the attitude and persona. Nakuul also managed to find himself at the 35th slot in the Sexiest Asian Men list. A great actor, drop dead handsome, charming, witty, intelligent and more, we always fall short of adjectives describing Nakuul. As the actor turns 35 years today, here are some cool not so known facts about him.

If you’ve ever wondered how Nakuul manages to look so imperial, it is all thanks to his prestigious lineage. His family descends from the warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, and he belongs to the Udaipur royal family.

Nakuul, whose dad was a Navy commander, was posted to different cities on duty. This caused the actor to change school frequently. He has actually changed his school a total of 10 times.

Not everyone gets to debut on screen, the way Nakuul did. In his first commercial, he starred with none other than Shah Rukh Khan and followed it with appearing in an ad with Salman Khan.

While we all know him as Aditya from Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, this flamboyant actor made his acting debut much earlier in the movie Haal-E-Dil that also starred Adhyayan Suman.

Nakuul has trained in many dance forms, including Salsa, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Jazz, among others. No doubt, he creates magic with his moves every time he is on the stage.

And guess what, he learnt a special dance form, Bachata specially for his wife Jankee (then girlfriend), to surprise her on Valentine’s Day.

In an interview, Nakuul confessed that he finds it really exhausting to be so angry all the time when playing Shivaay. Unlike his on-screen persona, Nakuul is a fun-loving guy and so every time the director says cut, he heaves a sigh of relief.

While most actor ignore taste buds, Nakuul is a foodie and believes in relishing his favourite cuisines. He also shared that he performs better when fed well.

Nakuul’s favourite food is dal baati and he relishes tiramisu for desert. To make up for his food habits, the actor indulges in a lot of outdoor activities.

While many actors are active on social media, they usually have a one-way communication with fans. On the other hand, Nakuul not just replies to most messages, he is also an active conversationalist and re-tweets some really cool posts.

Happy Birthday, Nakuul.

