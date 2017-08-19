Happy birthday Matthew Perry and John Stamos: Remember the time when they both shared the screen?

Matthew Perry and John Stamos once came together for one of the episodes of FRIENDS. Matthew Perry and John Stamos once came together for one of the episodes of FRIENDS.

For various reasons Matthew Perry and John Stamos still remain heartthrobs for girls, who grew up watching them on television. Matthew Perry was popular for his role as Chandler Bing in FRIENDS, and John Stamos played Uncle Jesse in Full House. It was their adorable nature which had kept us hooked to television one show after another. Not that we need a day to talk about these two brilliant men, but now since it is their birthday today, we will make the most of it.

Matthew Perry:

Chandler Muriel Bing was always in desperate need of love and was never afraid to say it out loud. Like many of us he was confused about his career, love life, family but he never ever settled for anything less than the best. He had high standards and he felt nothing wrong in maintaining them.

Chandler Bing was the most intelligent character in FRIENDS. After all, you do not become the king of sarcasm without the best of ideas. Remember the times when he used humour as a defense mechanism?

Thanks to Matthew Perry and his sophisticated touch, the concept of sarcasm found a new meaning in our lives. His character always had issues with commitment, but his friendship with Monica till date remained one of the best love stories on the small screen.

John Stamos:

“Have Mercy” because John Stamos just turned 54. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, television introduced us to the Tanner family from Full House. The television show explored the lives of three men, who came together to live under one roof to raise three girls in San Francisco.

There was Danny, the widower dad (Bob Saget), Joey, the best friend of Danny (Dave Coulier) and dreamy eyed uncle Jesse (John Stamos). Full House did not start with great TRPs but soon became hugely popular.

When uncle Jesse had first stepped into the Tanner house, he was a careless biker, a man who hated the idea of hugging, and nothing annoyed him more than the sight of pink bunnies painted on the walls of his room. But soon, with every season this man too grew up.

Not just his girlfriend turned wife Rebecca, but all the woman in his family, his nieces, DJ, Stephanie and Michelle had a vital role to play in developing his character. From a narcissistic band player, he turned into the sweetest and caring uncle.

We couldn’t be more glad that Full House has come up with a spin-off Fuller House on Netflix. We only hope to see more of the dads in the new show. Fuller House is now based on three women, Diana, her best friend Kimmy and her sister Stephanie raising three boys in the Tanner House. Meanwhile , e can’t wait for a FRIENDS movie or a spin off.

Did you know there was once this legendary moment on television when these two brilliant men came together for one episode on FRIENDS?

FRIENDS had many celebrity guest appearances like Gary Oldman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon to name a few. John Stamos had appeared as one of Chandler’s colleagues.

