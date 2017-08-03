Happy Birthday Maniesh Paul: Farah Khan, Sunny Leone and other stars wish the popular TV host

Happy Birthday Maniesh Paul: The man who made the world better, one smile at a time. Happy Birthday Maniesh Paul: The man who made the world better, one smile at a time.

Maniesh Paul, one of the most popular and loved TV hosts, celebrates his birthday today and stars showered him with lot of love and best wishes on social media. From Farah Khan to Sunny Leone, celebrities have taken to Instagram and Twitter to say nice things about this man who is known for his comic timing and witty hosting. Director Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @ManishPaul03 .. making the world a better place 1 smile at a time😄lov u manu ♥️.” To this, Maniesh replied, “Thaaaanks farrrruuuu 😘😘😘🤗🤗🤗.”

Sunny too wrote on Twitter, “Happy happy birthday @ManishPaul03 hope all your dreams come true this year!!” Sunil Grover, who also happens to be celebrating his birthday today wished Maniesh and wrote, “Happy birthday ji @ManishPaul03 ji! Wish u happiness and success’ ! 🎂” To which Maniesh replied, “Hhahaha ek hi insaan hai jisey main keh sakta hoon SAME TO U!!loads of love mere bhai..keep shining @WhoSunilGrover.”

Happy bday to the super talented, spontaneous master improviser, my pal, my paul- @ManishPaul03! 👏🎈 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 3, 2017

Happy birthday ji @ManishPaul03 ji! Wish u happiness and success’ ! 🎂 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 2, 2017

Happy Birthday Maniesh 🎂🎉stay blessed !! @ManishPaul03 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) August 3, 2017

Happy happy birthday @ManishPaul03 hope all your dreams come true this year!! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 3, 2017

Happy happy birthday @ManishPaul03 .. making the world a better place 1 smile at a time😄lov u manu ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HvZKueI0PD — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) August 3, 2017

Happy Birthday my friend @ManishPaul03 ..have a great great one. Much love pic.twitter.com/e7mKz23PQ4 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 3, 2017

@ManishPaul03 Happy Birthday mere bhai. Wish you tons of love luck and happiness. — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) August 3, 2017

Happpiest bde meri jaaan @ManishPaul03 ,may u stay d sultan of all stages&at all stages of life,Keep shining 😘😘 dekh teri meri love story pic.twitter.com/WiPqkcU0AQ — Karan V Grover🇮🇳 (@karanvgrover22) August 3, 2017

Kiku Sharda also wished the star and said, “Happy Birthday Maniesh 🎂🎉stay blessed !! @ManishPaul03.” Vikram Phadnis also took to Instagram to wish the star and tweeted, “Happpy birthday @manieshpaul ❤️❤️❤️ just always be this crazy man that you are !!!!! Love u and here’s wishing you good health and happiness always !!!! samiksha_ganerHappy birthday #manish_da stay healthy and stay the same crazy as you are like .. And stay spreading smiles.”

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account and posted, “Happy birthday @manieshpaul . Stay blessed and happy forever. 🎉Keep everyone happy with your gift of spreading happiness 🙏 #pouters.” Parched actor Surveen Chawla also wished him and said, “Happiest birthday PAULY @ManishPaul03 …to the guy who never ceases to spread the ❤️…Have a wonderful year!!Lots of love.”

We wish Maniesh Paul a happy birthday!

