Happy birthday Krystle D’souza: Her journey from a sanskari bahu to a social swagger

We know Krystle D’souza as a loving wife and a caring sister Jeevika from popular TV show Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai. The sanskaari bahu of television won many hearts and people loved to see her with actor Karan Tacker who played her on-screen husband in her first show as a lead actor.

Love of the fans for this on-screen couple fueled many speculations around her dating Karan. But unlike many, Krystal never had a problem with any such rumours. In an interview, she was heard saying, “I like the speculation. It’s nice to know that people are so interested in my life. But I have never shared anything with the media. I like to keep quiet.”

After Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai went off air, Krystle was seen portraying an ideal daughter-in-law in another TV show, Ek Nayi Pehchaan. Currently, the actor is garnering all the praises for her role as Raina in Zee TV’s show Brahmarakshas.

After all the ideal roles she has essayed on television, it might be a pleasant surprise for Krystle’s fans to see her as a diva. Not many know, but this pretty face also found a place in Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye. Also, her Instagram account defies her image of a demure woman and testifies the actors’s love for clothes, bags, shoes and everything pretty.

Krystle D’souza in her Sanskaari avatar, see pics

Krystle maintained a low profile when she took a break from acting for two years. But, it was her social media accounts which kept her memories fresh in the mind of her fans. The actor, who began her career at the age of 16 with Kahe Na Kahe (2007) has millions of followers online.

On her 27th birthday, we bring to you some pictures of Krystle D’souza which proves how she hit it out of the park with her sartorial statements.

Well, all these pictures of Krystle justifies her Social Swagger award at the Zee Rishtey Awards.

