Nikitin Dheer’s birthday wish for wife Kratika Sengar will make your heart melt, see photos

We have all heard about the concept of a dream man but how many of us manage to live it? Popular TV actor Kratika Sengar, who is currently seen playing the lead in Colors’ Kasam can vouch for being lucky with her man. The lady celebrated her birthday today and her husband, actor Nikitin Dheer, popularly known for playing Tangabali in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express, made all the efforts to make the day special for her.

Always being the shy and reserved man, never proclaiming his emotions, Nikitin surprised all by taking to Instagram, and sharing a post for his wife that’s dripping with love. The heart melting Instagram post, that defines Kratika-Nikitin’s great bond read, “Where do I start..this is the fourth year we are celebrating your birthday together..so many changes in these four years..have seen so many shades of yours in this time..we have gone from being friends to best friends to life partners..ur my anchor..my pillar..my partner in crime..my best friend..we do so many stupid things together and the laugh about it..on ur birthday..I pray you stay the way u are always..coz perfection does need to be tampered with..your hardwork and work ethic has always been inspiring..I pray you continue to inspire millions and absorb their love and blessings..so yeah..HAPPY BIRTHDAY..rest I need not say..u know it already.. (sic)”

Read the post here:

Kratika and Nikitin, who got married on 3 September 2014 have a typical filmy love story. Kratika was working on a project My Father Godfather that was directed by Pankaj Dheer (Nikitin’s dad, also a popular Bollywood and TV face) and he instantly developed a liking for her. He thus took his son’s ‘rishta’ to Kratika, who agreed to the alliance. Being a regular at Nikitin’s house, she had developed a close bond with him and his dad. The two, after a brief courtship, tied the knot.

The couple shies away from media and prefers to keep their relationship away from the limelight. They have also maintained that before partners, they are great friends and will always back each other when needed. Kratika, in an interview, had mentioned that Nikitin doesn’t watch her shows as he doesn’t like the idea of his wife romancing another man. Well, what’s love without envy?

Have a look at some of their pretty pictures:

Kratika is currently working for Kasam with Ssharad Malhotra. Nikitin on the other hand, made his debut with Bollywood hit Jodha Akbar, and then forayed into TV with Dwarkadesh Bhagwan Shree Krishna, Khatron Ke Khiladi and also played the antagonist in Life OK’s Nagarjun. The dashing star is looking forward to his next release, Telugu film Mister.

Look at some more pictures of Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer from their wedding.

Wishing Kratika a very happy birthday and hope these two continue to grow stronger together!

