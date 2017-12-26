Happy birthday Kit Harrington: Why Jon Snow is one of the best Game Of Thrones characters

Why Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow is a refreshing change in Game Of Thrones. Why Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow is a refreshing change in Game Of Thrones.

On a winter morning of 1986, Christopher Catesby Harrington was born. Years later, the world knew him as the Lord of Winterfell and The King of the North, Jon Snow. What are the odds that the man who is famous for alerting everyone about the coming of Winter, just happened to be born on a Winter night itself? As the actor turns 31 today, let’s remember some of the times when Kit was nothing less than outstanding on screen.

Jon Snow has always been the man on the right kind of mission. At a time when the Lords of all the houses were building an army to sit on the Iron Throne, Jon Snow felt it was his moral duty to alert them about the more dangerous enemy, the White Walkers. He is a man with plans and he would go to any extent to rightly execute his ideas. Even if that may end up with him being stabbed. With an undiplomatic perspective of uniting enemies to fight against the dead, he had set out on a dangerous mission to capture a White Walker. He even mustered the courage to gently pet a dragon.

His comeback from the dead was the most talked about event in 2016. In his second life in the show, Kit brought back another heroic side of Jon Snow. A leader who wouldn’t think thrice before eliminating the traitor (irrespective of his age), a brother who would fight till his last breath to avenge his sister.

“Jon’s never been afraid of death, and that has made him a strong and honorable person. He realizes something about his life now: He has to live it, because that’s all there is. He’s been over the line and there’s nothing there. And that changes him. It literally puts the fear of God into him. He doesn’t want to die ever again. But if he does, he doesn’t want to be brought back,” Kit had told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

Jon Snow has always been humble about his status in the Stark family. He bore the title of being a bastard like an armour although he has little idea that he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. In a show, that is saturated with cunning characters, the man who knows nothing is a refreshing change. His presence give viewers a hope to expect a somewhat happy ending in the season finale.

