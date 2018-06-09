Follow Us:
Saturday, June 09, 2018
These photos prove that birthday boy Karan Wahi defies age

Happy birthday Karan Wahi: Interestingly, while he is adding up years, Karan hasn't lost his boyish charm and it wouldn't be wrong to say he seems to defy age. Today, as he turns 32, here are some photo of the actor that prove he is aging like fine wine.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: June 9, 2018 9:33:42 am
karan wahi best photos Karan Wahi made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Dawat-e-Ishq. 
Back in 2004, Karan Wahi made his television debut as the charming Ranveer in Remix. After his boyish charm in the high school drama, Karan took a short break, only to come back as a dashing lead in Dill Mill Gayye and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari. Post that he was seen in shows like Baat Humari Pakki Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge in 2012. And from then, the actor has dedicated his time to either participating in shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Comedy Nights Bachao or hosting reality series like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, India’s Next Superstars and Dance India Dance Super Moms. While on a successful non-fiction journey, he did make a futile fiction comeback attempt with Kahani Hamari…Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki.

A fantastic sports person, Karan had even played with Virat Kohli as part of Delhi team. He also flaunts one of the best bodies in telly town. While he made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Dawat-e-Ishq, his big outing as a lead came with Hate Story 4.

Interestingly, while he is adding up years, Karan hasn’t lost his boyish charm and it wouldn’t be wrong to say he seems to defy age. Today, as he turns 32, here are some photo of the actor that prove he is aging like fine wine.

While he is currently enjoying his big day in South Africa, here’s wishing Karan, a very happy birthday.

