Happy Birthday Karan Patel: Reasons why he is truly the badshah of television

Seldom do we see a small screen star so powerful and talented as Karan Patel. He might have been born with a silver spoon in his mouth but he made all efforts to become a self made man. Working tirelessly for long hours, Karan fulfilled his dreams and passion of becoming an actor. Having started his journey with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, he played some substantial roles in other shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se and Kkavyanjali among others. But his big outing came in Kasturi, where he played the lead role of the spoilt brat Robbie. After the show ended in 2007, Karan continued to make small appearances in shows, participated in few reality shows, along with hosting a few. He then made his much talked about comeback in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2013, and overnight, he was back, and how!

A self-proclaimed fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan attained a new found stardom on small screen with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. His chemistry with Divyanka Tripathi made this pairing one of the most loved ones. While life was a roller coaster ride for him as he dealt with some crisis, Karan continued to shine like a star. Be it stories about his unprofessionalism or his much-hyped breakup with Kamya Punjabi, Karan never let it deter his work and his self esteem. An active social media user, the actor has been constantly in touch with his fan base that seems to only increase everyday.

As the small screen superstar turns 34 today, we tell you why he is truly the badshah of television

Defies age

One look at Karan Patel and you know this man has stopped aging. Although he plays the father of grown-up kids in his show, he looks no less than their buddies. From a charming smile, to a good-looking face and a drop-dead physique, he has it all. Also with him indulging in some kickass fitness regime, the Gujju chokra is looking like a million bucks. Guess, he is the ultimate case of Benjamin Button in the television industry.

Skilled actor

Karan Patel is an actor who can enact any kind of roles and scenes. In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, we have seen him walk through some of the most difficult sequences like it’s cakewalk for him. Also with the show taking multiple leaps and twists, we have also been treated to his various avatars, and oh boy, he aced them all!

Stands up for social causes

In a time when celebrities steer away from getting into controversial or social issues, here is one man, who speaks his heart out on matters close to him. One look at Karan’s social media account and you know that this actor speaks unabashedly against all kinds of issues. Every netizen should actually take a leaf out of Karan’s book on how it’s important to use social media to spread the right message.

Perfect pati parmeshwar

Well, like any young man, Karan has had his list of affairs but from the time he has got married, he has proved to be the perfect husband. A match made in heaven with Ankita Bhargava, Karan has turned into a husband who is the envy of many. From taking out his better half for vacations and dinner dates, to spending all his free time with her and their pets. Ankita, is one lucky woman for sure!

Yaaron ka yaar

In an industry where relationships and friendships are formed out of convenience, here is one star, who believes in true bonds. Karan has time and again proved to be a great friend, who even takes efforts to showcase his affection on social media. Treating his friends as family, Karan is a true yaaron ka yaar.

Happy Birthday, Karan Patel!

