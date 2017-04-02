Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: 5 things you didn’t know about comedy king

Kapil Sharma has turned 36 today. Kapil Sharma has turned 36 today.

Love or hate him, but you can’t ignore Kapil Sharma. The actor-comedian is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Over the years, he has certainly become one of the most loved men in the country. His jokes and banter have become a huge part of an Indian household. Kapil saw a 206% jump in his income last year making him one of the highest-paid actors in the country. Ever since bursting onto the comedy circuit, Kapil has switched from one medium to another effortlessly. He has hosted comedy shows, awards and international tours. However, Kapil has had a long struggle before making it big in showbiz. His is truly a rags-to-riches story. On his 36th birthday, we look at lesser known facts about the birthday boy:

Kapil loves singing and this is what he did for it

Kapil has always said that music is his first love. He might be a great comedian, but his singing talent needs no introduction. Few people know that Kapil worked in a cloth printing mill for a few months to earn some money to buy himself a music system. This was after he gave his Class X exams.

What Kapil did with his ‘Laughter Challenge’ winning amount

Kapil was rejected during the first round of Delhi auditions for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. However, Kapil didn’t give up and went through a second round of auditions at Delhi. He was not only selected but was later announced the winner of the show. Kapil spent the prize money of Rs 10 lakh from the show on his sister’s wedding. Kapil in his interviews had said that this was the most lavish wedding his family has seen.

He did multiple odd jobs

Kapil’s first appearances on Indian television was for Punjabi show: Hasde Hasande Ravo. The actor has worked in a PCO and cloth mill. Kapil also worked in small, private theatre shows to keep the actor in him alive. Sometimes, he wasn’t even paid for his work but kept going on.

Kapil holds diplomas in Computer Science, Commercial Art

During an interview, Kapil recalled about choosing this course, “I started doing theatre in college but did not have money to give the fees. But since I was good in theatre, various colleges sponsored my education, so that I could represent them in the youth festivals. They would ask me which course I would like to join. And I would ask, ‘Which is the most expensive course?’ They said Commercial Art and I took that up. I didn’t even know what it was. Though I did not attend many classes, I also post that did a diploma in Computer Science and used to love the computer classes as that was the only room with an AC. In reality, I learnt nothing about either Commercial Arts or Computer Science.”

Kapil was ranked 27th Most Popular Celeb in India

The comedian-actor has featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list four times. Kapil happens to be the only TV personality to have made it to this prestigious list. During this period, Kapil’s salary was around Rs 15 crore.

Here’s wishing a happy birthday to Kapil Sharma.

