Happy Birthday Kamya Punjabi: 5 times the actor ruled television

A lot has been said about Kamya Punjabi. Be it her divorce, bringing up her daughter single-handedly or her affair with Karan Patel. Set aside these personal stories and you realise that behind the clouds of controversy there is an actor who shines brightly. Kamya who has done minuscule roles in films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Yaadien, debuted on the small screen with Kehta Hai Dil in 2002. After playing some positive roles, the actor took on some award winning negative characters. Kamya, not just rewrote the rules of playing a vamp on shows but also brought finesse and charm to her characters. And while Kamya Punjabi could not win the Bigg Boss title, she definitely won hearts with her performance in the seventh season.

Kamya is also not afraid speak her mind. Tough from the exterior, Kamya can melt like butter when it comes to her friends and family. A happy-go-lucky person, she is single-handedly raising her daughter. A fighter, a performer and a loving mother, Kamya is turning 38 years today. On her birthday, indianexpress.com looks back at the times when she ruled the small screen with her remarkable performances.

Banoo Main Teri Dulhan

The image of a vamp in the early 2000s was one with blotchy makeup and overdose of expressions on her face. With Kamya turning vicious for Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, things took a U-turn for the vamps. Sophisticated business woman Sindoora was evil incarnate. The actor’s style statement was also much loved, and post the show, Kamya was considered one of the most talented actors in tinsel town.

Comedy Circus

Kamya truly knows how to surprise her audience. After playing a vicious Sindoora, she attempted something diametrically opposite. Debuting in the world of stand-up comedy, she paired up with the talented Rajiv Thakur for a special season of Comedy Circus. Their chemistry and funny banter kept the audience in splits and soon they became a popular jodi. No one would have imagined Kamya had the talent to make people laugh, and this stint definitely broadened her career’s horizon.

Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?

This show presented some really hard-hitting stories. Kamya broke stereotypes with the role of Uttara and emerged as a strong performer. Playing a wife facing domestic violence, she ends up murdering her husband after he gets his friends to sleep with her. She indulges in an extra marital affair with her sister’s husband, who uses her only for sex, and then faces the wrath of the entire family for this act. Not just one of the boldest roles on TV, Uttara’s character also showcased anguish, shame, and rage. This might seem a difficult task but Kamya pulled it off effortlessly.

Bigg Boss 7

Apart from the winners, no one really remembers contestants from any reality show. But Kamya amazed all with her performance in Bigg Boss that made her one of the most popular participants in the seventh season. Someone who stood up for herself and fought all atrocities in the house, the actor also impressed all with her determination to perform tasks. During one of the challenges where the contestants had to sit in a cube, Kamya made a record by staying inside it for 41 hours. It also got the host Salman Khan, who she lovingly called ‘Khan Saab’, take note of her commendable performance.

Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Kamya’s Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki shows her being harsh towards the protagonist but her performance as a mother will definitely warm your hearts. She is the bubbly Punjabi mother Preeto, who wishes the best for her son, and all hell breaks loose as she gets to know that he married a transgender. Kamya displays a wide range of emotions in Shakti, and we cannot help but be impressed.

Happy Birthday, Kamya!

