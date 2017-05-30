Happy birthday Jennifer Winget: Rumoured boyfriend Sehban Azim gets candid about her, calls her a warrior

Beyhadh actor Jennifer Winget had met Sehban Azim on the sets of their popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye. Beyhadh actor Jennifer Winget had met Sehban Azim on the sets of their popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye.

One of television’s reigning stars, Jennifer Winget, turned 31 today and the actor rang in her birthday with a group of close friends, including rumoured boyfriend Sehban Azim. Jennifer became friends with Sehban while shooting for her hit TV series Dill Mill Gayye and the two have stayed close even after the show ended.

The pair, along with other friends, celebrated Jennifer’s birthday till late in the night, reveals Sehban. Sharing exclusive details about Jennifer’s big birthday bash, Sehban told indianexpress.com, “We knew that Jenny had to shoot today so, we celebrated her birthday till late a night before. Our whole group was together since last evening.” Jennifer is currently shooting for Beyhadh with Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani. According to a source, she was earlier supposed to take a day off today but due to telecast issues, the makers couldn’t afford to give a leave to the show’s lead actor.

When asked what he gifted Jennifer, Sehban refused to answer that saying, “We, as a group, gifted her something, which I am not going to share with you.” But what Sehban was more than willing to share was his journey with Jennifer, which began in 2009 on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. In fact, it’s just not the duo but also actor Karan Wahi who became friends with them during the show and the trio has been thick till today. “We are a family to each other. We all hit it off since we started working together. We know everything about each other. Karan, Jenny and I are very close,” Sehban said.

The actor added that being by each other’s side through the most difficult times, which included Jennifer’s divorce from actor Karan Singh Grover, brought them closer. “We all have been through difficulties and we have stood by each other side. We have seen a lot in these years and the support of one another has only helped. Many of us in Mumbai are away from our real families, so in each other we have got another family.”

Sehban sounded a proud friend as he told us the growth he has seen in Jennifer in the last few years. “It’s like a child growing up, becoming an adult and still retaining that child-like innocence. Jennifer has changed a lot in these years, I call her a warrior. She has emerged from the tough times and is an achiever today. Also, she has been in the industry for such a long time but I don’t see her being complacent. She is always learning, improving herself. Not many actors do that.”

Besides Sehban, Jennifer’s current on screen husband, Kushal also had the sweetest things to say about her on her birthday. The actor posted a still from Beyhadh, featuring himself and Jennifer, and shared a lovely message for her where he wished that she gets “her French man” soon.

“Well well it’s your birthday , so first lemme ask universe to always bless you , always keeping shinning and rising may you get your French man soon so that when I visit Europe with my girl you be our local guide. Well I can right a chapter on you … but you know what the chapter will be about . so let that be a secret …. Thank you for being a wonderful costar /dost /enemy .. and Thank you for coping up with my outlandish behaviour at times and vice versa;-) you are a sweetheart, you beauty with brains…” read Kushal’s long message.

Jennifer began her career as a child artist, in films and television but rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagi Kay in 2003. She went on to star on popular dramas like Kahin Toh Hoga and Sangam. Dill Mill Gayye, where she replaced actor Sukirti Khandpal opposite Karan Singh Grover, is her biggest show till date and her character of Ridhimma Gupta is the actor’s most popular on screen avatar. Before Beyhadh, she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden TV production, Saraswatichandra, which won her unanimous praise.

