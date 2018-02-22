Happy Birthday Gurmeet Choudhary: The journey from a small-town guy to a self-made star

Gurmeet Choudhary turns 34-year-old today. Gurmeet Choudhary turns 34-year-old today.

Born in a small town in Bihar, little did Gurmeet Choudhary or people around him know that the stars had written a very bright story for him. An example of a self-made man, Gurmeet, not just made his mark as a popular television star but also worked hard to establish himself as a Bollywood actor. While he moves like magic on-screen, his real-life love story with Debina Bonerjee is no less than a romantic flick. And if this was not enough, Gurmeet showed his humane side when he decided to adopt two young girls from Bihar and bring them up like his own children. Today as the actor turns 34, we take you through the life of this star, who dared to dream, and fought to make it true.

While many steer away from doing mythological shows for the fear of being typecasted, here was Gurmeet making his big debut with Ramayan. While he looked the metrosexual version of the God, the actor got noticed for his convincing acting abilities, good looks and the chiseled physique. The actor also found his lady love Debina in Ramayan, where she played Sita’s role. After a year, in 2009, Gurmeet bagged the lead role in Geet Huyi Sabse Parayi opposite Drashti Dhami. Playing the angry young man with a heart of gold, Gurmeet became an overnight sensation. His sizzling chemistry with Drashti also became the talk of the town, and the on-screen jodi of Maan and Geet is still loved and cherished by fans around the world. Gurmeet’s next project Punar Vivah was a surprising choice, where he played a widower with a kid, who remarries to find love in Kratika Sengar. The show, apart from a sending out a beautiful social message, also received a thunderous response for Gurmeet-Kratika’s on-screen camaraderie. Guess, our man is the ultimate romance king on TV.

While his fiction outing was rather a short one, Gurmeet has a number of reality shows to his credit. He first chose to appear with Debina in Pati Patni Aur Woh, a series based on couples. Then in 2012, he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he wowed the judges and the audience with his dancing skills. Along with that the popularity gained in Geet helped him take home the trophy. Gurmeet and Debina, once again got together when they shared the stage on Nach Baliye 5. While the couple were finalists, they lost the title to Rithvik-Asha. The following year in 2014, the much loved couple participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. While Debina couldn’t reach the finale, Gurmeet was announced as the runner-up. And then in 2015, Gurmeet with a whole new set of celebs participated in Farhan Akhtar hosted I Can Do That and his performance was much appreciated.

Gurmeet, before becoming a star had done minuscule roles in films like Koi Aap Sa and Cycle Kick but his big break came with Vishesh Films’ Khamoshiyan. Pitted against Ali Fazal and Sapna Pabbi, Gurmeet shone as a performer but unfortunately the film did not do quite well. Post that Gurmeet appeared in a cameo role in Mr X and in 2016, made a big splash with the film Wajah Tum Ho, playing a grey shaded character. He also tried comedy with Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana and this year, will be seen in JP Dutta’s patriotic film Paltan, which could become the gamechanger for Gurmeet. He might not have had a hit but the actor’s hard work and efforts have always been appreciated.

Lastly, as its truly said, ‘Behind every successful man is a woman’, Debina has been a constant support for Guru, as she lovingly calls him. They first met during a talent hunt show and soon became good friends. Gurmeet turned out to be Debina’s roommate’s boyfriend’s friend, and so started visiting her house quite often. When the roommate and her boyfriend wouldn’t meet, Gurmeet and Debina started feeling a vacuum in their lives. Mustering up courage Gurmeet once called Debina but after three hours of talking on the phone, it was Debina, who confronted his feelings. Working in Ramayan only strengthened their bond. After five years of courtship, Gurmeet proposed to Debina on national TV on Pati Patni Aur Woh.

On February 15, 2011, the couple tied the knot and have been going strong. While their complete faith in each other and a deep friendship hold them together, it’s also the unconditional love that binds them. When Debina appeared in his debut film Khamoshiyan, Gurmeet even told media that he has promised Debina that she will keep appearing in all his films. Debina on her part has continued to be his pillar of support and like a true partner only pushes him to do better. Last year during Holi, the celebrated couple announced that they have adopted two girls aged six and nine from Gurmeet’s hometown in Bihar. While the couple want to give time to the girls before moving to a big city like Mumbai, they had also shared that they would soon have their own kids and all the Choudharys will happily live together under the same roof.

