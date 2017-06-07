Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra and others send her wishes, call her ‘wonder woman’

Ekta Kapoor receives warm wishes on her 41st birthday from Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi. Ekta Kapoor receives warm wishes on her 41st birthday from Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi.

Producer Ekta Kapoor turns 41 today. Her 20-year long career as the Queen of small screen has definitely secured her place in the hearts of the who’s who of the television industry. She has been the main craftsman behind the careers of a number of popular actors today. Celebs like Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and Karanvir Bohra sent their warm wishes to Ekta on social media celebrating her birthday.

Ekta posted an extremely cute picture of brother Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshay, saying, “Best bday gift came last year! Thanku @tusshark89”. Calling her ‘wonder-woman’, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi also sent her heartfelt wishes with a picture on Instagram. She wrote, “Only once in a while God creates #WonderWomen like you! Heartfelt wishes for love and happiness on your day! 🤗#HappyBirthday @ektaravikapoor”

Karanvir Bohra sent his wishes by writing, “Happiest to the Happiest. Om namo shivaya 🙏 to you on your birthday @ektaravikapoor. Be blessed and spread your love.” His Naagin co-star Mouni Roy also wrote, “To the woman with magic & stardust, happy birthday @ektaravikapoor ❤️ May you always be enchanted with unrealism & the weave of an unparalleled imagination! Love you much always.”

Anita Hassanandani, one of Ekta Kapoor’s close friends shared a happy picture, captioning, “Happy birthday my love! #BestieForLIFE! Ekttttuuuuuuuu I love you!”. Child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein posted an adorable picture with Ekta and Divyanka too. She captioned it, “Wishing you a very Happy birthday ma’am. May this year be the best one. A big hug and lots of love to you. @ektaravikapoor”.

Ekta Kapoor also posted another picture thanking everyone for the wishes. Here’s wishing Ekta Kapoor a very happy birthday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd