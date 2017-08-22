Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: TV’s Gopi Bahu is excited to celebrate the day with Ganpati

Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Television’s Gopi Bahu celebrates her 32nd birthday today. Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Television’s Gopi Bahu celebrates her 32nd birthday today.

When a comparatively new face, Devoleena Bhattacharjee took up the challenge to play the much loved Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, little did the world know that she will rock it and how. Post the exit of Gia Manek, Devoleena took up the role of Gopi and played it for five years. The show wrapped up recently and the actor is currently spending leisure time with friends and family. And today, as she turns 32, indianexpress.com spoke to Devoleena about her birthday plans and her Saathiya memories. She said, “I will definitely celebrate the day with my friends and family. I am also really excited to share the day with Lord Ganesha as Ganpati Chaturthi is also just around the corner.”

Talking about her happy days with Saathiya, the actor said, “The Saathiya team will always remain close to my heart. Thanks to social media, we are still close and updated about each other’s lives even when we are not shooting together anymore. I am so happy that till the end, we rocked on the rating list. The song is also a dedication to my team as they were the ones who gave me the strength to fulfill this dream. They are the wind beneath my wings.”

The closure of Saathiya met with a lot of criticism as people felt the show could run for more months. Devoleena, who too was unhappy with the decision said, “Who would be happy to see a good show go? We were still doing good and had a lot to say. But I believe that whatever happens, happens for the good. At least we made a record of being on the Top 20 charts in our last week too.”

A spiritual person, Devoleena recently debuted as a singer with the song “Hey Gopal Krishna Karu Aarti Teri”. Talking about the same, she said, “I feel alive whenever I sing. I have grown up listening to stories of Kanha from my mother and have been devoted to him all along. Bagging Saathiya was definitely a gift from him. Interestingly, my character was also a Krishna bhakt. That’s the strong connection I have with him.”

Stating that though she hasn’t thought about taking singing as a profession, Devoleena said, “I go with the flow and would love to enjoy all vocations that I get into. I give my heart and soul whenever I pick any project and I am overwhelmed with the response the song has received. I would also be really happy if I can get the era of devotional songs as it really brings positivity to the listeners.”

And finally she said she will take up a project soon. “The show has just wrapped up. I am sure something nice will come my way soon. Till then I want to thank my fans for all the love,” Devoleena signed off.

Check out some more photos of Devoleena.

Here’s wishing Devoleena a great birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd