Birthday special: Different shades of Bryan Cranston’s performance in Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston turns 62 today. Bryan Cranston turns 62 today.

Breaking Bad is a gold standard in television. This show highlights the shortcomings of film as a medium. No matter what is the calibre of the people behind a cinematic production, they will always be constrained. There can never be a Breaking Bad or The Wire or The Sopranos on the big screen even if Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Alfred Hitchcock were to join hands to write and direct a film. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan knew television. He exploited it fully whilst making the show.

He was also supported by a magnificent team of writers, directors, actors and cinematographers. This is why writing and direction were brilliant throughout, the pacing was always gradually increasing but the show was always meant to be thoughtful, not action-packed. The editing was great, and so were the visuals. But none of it had worked if Bryan Cranston was not there at the centre of it all, drunk on power, and manipulating everything and everyone. The actor turns 62 today and let’s take a look at how he infused life into his character, Walter White.

The character of Walter White has been analysed so much over the years. So, I would refrain from repeating old arguments. I would instead focus on why the character was so engaging, so relatable despite the terrible things he did. First, think about what makes for good acting. This is subjective, but usually, most people think good acting is when the actor is not merely regurgitating lines written for him or her by the writers and is actually giving his or her own twists, expressions and nuances to the lines. It should appear like that he or she actually believes the lines.

Sometimes, this getting-into-the-role thing is taken to an extreme. Heath Ledger’s Joker was ridiculously different from how Heath was as a person and how he spoke, at least in public. People were taken aback and a little frightened when they first heard his eerie laugh in the trailer of The Dark Knight. This clown is not played by Heath Ledger, they thought, certainly not. It cannot be.

Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White was nowhere near as charismatic. In fact, his way of talking was just like how Cranston talks in real life. In the beginning, anyway. In the first season, his role was to look abashed when with family and exasperated when with Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman. As the show went on, more was required of him. A lot more. And that is where a lesser actor would have failed. Cranston’s character changes. The persona alters. The mask of civilisation drops. As the Joker might have said, Cranston gets ahead of the curve. He becomes ruthless. He begins to murder innocents. He begins manipulating others, lying and cheating.

During all this, Walter White is by turns sympathetic, cruel, Machiavellian, deadly, murderous and pitiful. And the whole time, he remains human, relatable to us, the viewers (which is pretty frightening, come to think of it), despite the things he did.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd