Happy birthday Bharti Singh: Her first audition to joining The Kapil Sharma Show, here’s how Bharti has inspired many. See photos, videos

Happy birthday Bharti Singh: Bharti Singh is a perfect example of being loved the way she is. She is not just a favourite of almost every Bollywood celebrity, but she is in total awe of herself too. Happy birthday Bharti Singh: Bharti Singh is a perfect example of being loved the way she is. She is not just a favourite of almost every Bollywood celebrity, but she is in total awe of herself too.

Bharti Singh is one of the most popular names on Indian television right now. As much as she makes her fans laugh on the camera, the life of the comedienne has remained equally inspiring. Bharti had always been proud of being overweight and credits her unique looks that helped change her life forever. Over the years she has entertained us to the core and today, we are here to talk about her journey and all that makes her the big star.

Bharti Singh turns 33 today. A source close to the actor told indianexpress.com about her plans for the day. “Bharti was shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show into the wee hours of the day. She might have a small celebration with the family,” informed the source.

Bharti Singh is a perfect example of being loved the way she is. She is not just a favourite of almost every Bollywood celebrity, but she is in total awe of herself too. At an event, while speaking about her life journey, Bharti shared how she always thought that fat was beautiful. She has always attributed her success to three factors – weight, her talent and her mother.

Bharti was the second runner-up of a stand-up comedy reality series titled The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 4), where she received acclaim for her onstage child character named ‘Lalli’. And since then we saw her in several other shows reprising this character. She also appeared as a participant in Comedy Circus. And in 2011 she was seen in Jubilee Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur on Sony Entertainment Television.

Bharti has been performing her stand-up acts over the years, but not many know that she has also has a national rank in pistol shooting and archery. She was a part of Comedy Nights Bachao along with Krushna Abhishek, but has now joined hands with Kapil Sharma for his famous show, The Kapil Sharma Show, where she is playing a character called ‘Babli’. She also appeared as a contestant on Nach Baliye 6 with fiance and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti’s first-ever audition was an unforgettable experience. Hailing from Amritsar, she earlier had all the wrong impressions about auditions. “People had warned me against it since they thought, it was not safe for women to audition in hotels. Thus I went with 5-6 friends.” She added, “When I reached there, the director was wearing shorts and that raised my suspicion. So he was ready with the camera, and I was scared as hell. He asked me: ‘What can you do?’ I said, ‘What do you mean.’ He then explained that he was talking about the comic act.”

Bharti also said that when she first got the call from Endemol, a famous production house, she thought it was some “ande bechne wali company”. Here are some old videos of our birthday girl Bharti Singh:

We have seen Bharti never shying away from talking about being fat. “I always wanted to go to army. But thanks to my mother, desi ghee ke dabbe nikalte gaye. Aur meri sehat banti gayi. Today, I’m proud to say that it is because of my weight that I have reached this far. And it’s also because of my weight that I can flirt with big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, SRK. A slim girl wouldn’t be able to do what I do.”

Here’s a special birthday wish for Bharti Singh by fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa:

She also informed, in an interview earlier, “When I was born, I was the fattest kid, and my mother got rewarded for that. In school, I was the fattest kid and my mother got a prize. When I came in this field (comedy), I got so much appreciation. I do not want to lose weight. People offer me free packages to do that, but I don’t intend to.”

Now, Bharti is happily enjoying all the limelight, after making her way through the difficult genre of comedy on the small screen. She continues to pass her beautiful vibe and energy to all her fans, through her comic acts and shows. Bharti is set to tie the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and we wish her all the happiness, and a great birthday

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd