Happy Birthday Barun Sobti: 10 unknown things about the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon heartthrob

In 2011, straight out of a Mills and Boons novel, Arnav Singh Raizada entered the lives of many young girls. The lead character of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was not the quintessential hero material, but overnight it became a sensation. And thus began the journey of stardom for Barun Sobti. The actor debuted on the small screen with Shraddha, after being persuaded by close friend and actor Karan Wahi. Little did he know what fate had in store for him. After a cameo in Dill Mill Gayye, Barun bagged the lead in Baat Humari Pakki Hai, which got him accolades from all quarters. But only after he bagged Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, that the actor’s life turned around.

Soon projects from Bollywood came calling. After signing Main Aur Mr. Right, Barun quit his show which resulted in a national calamity. Disappointed fans around the world, who call themselves Sobtians, went berserk signing petitions and trying everything to stop him. But having decided his new calling, Barun kept focussing on Bollywood and signed other movies like 22 Yards, Satara Ko Shaadi Hai and Tu Hai Mera Sunday (which will release on October 6). After a romantic web-series Tanhaiyaan, Barun finally made a comeback to TV earlier this year, with the season three of his iconic show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

As the actor turns 33 today, we have hunt down some interesting facts about him that you would love to read.

Bad at taking compliments

As an actor, Barun is bound to be showered by compliments wherever he goes but he maintains that he is really bad at taking compliments. Barun, in his various interviews has mentioned that he has no words to respond to compliments by fans and ends up only smiling at them. People tend to take him as arrogant or thankless, but he just feels too overwhelmed.

Mobbed at his brother’s wedding

Barun never realized he had become so popular and only when he started getting recognition wherever he went, did he understand the impact of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. At one of his brother’s wedding, he was completely mobbed with people requesting him to take pictures. He doesn’t like refusing people or giving out a bad impression and thus had to happily oblige.

Loved the unpredictability of Arnav

Though quite dark, the character of Arnav definitely became a sensation with girls swooning over him. But for Barun, he loved the unpredictability of Arnav. His favourite scene in the show is when he drops Khushi (Sanaya Irani) down from his first-floor office. According to him, that’s what not is expected from a typical hero.

Super fun on sets

Unlike the image that’s portrayed of Barun, he is a fun guy. He is quite talkative and a live wire on the sets. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon got him great friends in Sanaya, Akshay Dogra, Abhaas Mehta, Daljiet Kaur and Karan Godwani. When Karan had joined the team, Barun and the others played a prank by telling him that Abhaas is gay. The poor guy would run away whenever he saw Abhaas in the vicinity. Even his current co-star Shivani Tomar speaks highly of him, and the way he helps her in the scenes.

Worked like crazy balancing TV and films

Barun and his Iss Pyaar Ko… producer Gul Khan shot for a heartwarming video interview bringing out the real facts about his exit from the show. The actor mentioned that while he was shuffling between his show and films, he worked like a maniac. In the 92 days schedule, he did 145 shifts in total. Barun mentioned that once he was almost in tears with all the hardship.

Doesn’t like comparing Arnav and Advay

From the time, the season 3 has launched, people have been comparing Arnav and Advay. But for Barun, he believes that they are attempting something different and building a new character. He wants fans to accept Advay without comparing him with Arnav.

Likes being lazy

Though both Arnav and Advay are close to his heart, he loves Advay’s looks more because of the beard. Being a self-proclaimed lazy, he is relieved that he doesn’t have to worry about shaving every day.

Bold on the web

The superstar on television, Barun surprised all by his bold avatar on the web. Be it playing the flamboyant flirt Haider in Tanhaiyaan to going shirtless in the short film Dry Dreams, he definitely has more of Barun up on his sleeves.

No to social media

For years, Barun stayed away from social media saying that he feels he lacks the ability to handle it. Though he debuted on Twitter in 2014, he is hardly active and indulges in it only when he is out promoting his new projects.

Believes in being prepared

As an actor, Barun is highly lauded by people who work with him for his commitment and hard work. The actor too believes in being prepared to play any part. He studies the screenplay, dialogues and character details, again and again, to sink into his role. He also researches about his characters to justify his part and make it look more convincing.

Happy Birthday, Barun Sobti!

