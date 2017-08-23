Happy Birthday Asha Negi: 5 reasons why the actor is a star in her own light

Happy Birthday Asha Negi: Asha might have played the typical Indian girl but she is a progressive person with a mind of her own. Happy Birthday Asha Negi: Asha might have played the typical Indian girl but she is a progressive person with a mind of her own.

One look at Asha Negi and you know why people say that beauty is in simplicity. The actor, who is fondly remembered as Purvi from Pavitra Rishta, has a short but a super successful journey to remember. After winning Miss Uttrakhand in 2009, Asha moved to Mumbai and luckily landed a plum role in Balaji Telefilms’ Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Post a couple of minuscule part in various shows, Asha bagged Pavitra Rishta, and there was no looking back. Playing Ankita Lokhande’s daughter, little did Asha imagine that she would one day become the face of the show. She also met her beau Rithvik Dhanjani on the show and the two continue to go strong.

Asha also tried her hands in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was a semi finalist, apart from Nach Baliye 6, which she won with Rithvik. Apart from acting, Asha has also hosted a season of Indian Idol where she was much loved. Currently the actor is prepping for her big screen debut, a project that she doesn’t want to talk about at the moment. Isn’t that what’s called a noteworthy career?

As Asha turns 28 today, here are five reasons why we feel she deserves all the accolades and love.

Actor par excellence: The first quality to become a star is to know your craft well. Asha is one talented actor who has time and again proved her mettle. She moulds herself in any character that she plays and that is a mark of a good artiste. From Bade Acche Lagte Hai to Pavitra Rishta and Ek Muthi Aasman, Asha has impressed masses and critics alike with her varied portrayal. And not to forget the bubbly actor also won hearts as the host of Indian Idol Junior.

Desi videshi avatar: Asha might have played the typical Indian girl but she is a progressive person with a mind of her own. Her interviews and interactions on social media can give an insight into the actor’s positive thoughts. Born and brought up in Dehradun, Asha is deeply rooted but knows well how to fly. The glamorous industry has not changed this girl from the mountains at all.

Open about her relationship: Unlike other celebs, Asha has never shied from accepting her relationship with Rithvik Dhanjani. Many choose to flaunt their single status to win roles and fan’s love but Asha’s honesty was what made her fans go gaga over her. Rithvik and Asha make a wonderful couple and the two are working hard to build a strong career before they walk the aisle. Asha definitely has her priorities set.

Rocked reality show: Asha might be the petite one but she got action man Rohit Shetty impressed with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her will power and the hunger to win are her strengths, and that’s what got her going in the reality shows she’s participated. Even in Nach Baliye, she and Rithvik managed to take home the trophy only through their sheer hard work and belief in themselves. Asha had even injured herself in one of the act but that did not dampen her spirit anytime.

A firebrand in real life: Her zest towards life is echoed not just by her thoughts but what others speak about her. A firebrand in her friend circle, Asha is adored by anyone who meets her. All her friends love her for her goofiness, simplicity and that infectious laughter. Asha has time and again proved to be the friend who believes in loving unconditionally. She is also a wanderlust and believes in exploring not just places but also life.

