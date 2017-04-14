Happy Birthday Anita Hassanandani: Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, Asha Negi fly to Indonesia to wish her. See pics, videos

Anita Hassanandani cuts her birthday cake with Rohit Reddy in Indonesia. Anita Hassanandani cuts her birthday cake with Rohit Reddy in Indonesia.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Anita Hassanandani turned 36 today but going by her looks and her ever enthusiastic personality, it looks like she is ageing backwards. With every passing year, Shagun of Yeh hai Mohabbatein is getting younger and hotter. Her Instagram pictures and her latest role as an entrepreneur, is proof enough that for Anita age is just a number.

The actor who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 in the film, Kuch Toh Hai was in Indonesia for a promotional event of her television show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. The actor hence, rang in her birthday on the foreign land itself in the company of her husband Rohit Reddy and her friends from the television industry. Also, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt caught our attention in the party pictures. This is probably because Anita might be doing a web series with the director also starring Aamir Ali, in the lead role. Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Asha Negi among others made Anita’s birthday, a huge success.

See pictures from Anita Hassanandani’s birthday celebrations

With the who’s who of television industry wishing her on her birthday, Anita’s popularity in the television industry can be noted. Apart from being a good actor and a smart entrepreneur, Anita has always been an overtly romantic wife. On her husband Rohit’s birthday, the actor shared a delightful video expressing her love. Well, Rohit Reddy is not too far behind Anita when it comes to romance. The Goa-based businessman shared an adorable picture of the couple on his social media account and wrote, “To the most inspiring, genuine, kind and humble person i know! Happy Birthday my best friend, my lover, my soulmate, my LIFE!”

Watch Anita Hassanandani cutting cake with her husband

Another cute wish came from Anita’s on-screen daughter Ruhi aka Ruhaanika. The little one first wrote a sweet and crisp message on her Instagram account and later posted a video of her singing the birthday song for her on-screen mom. Ruhaanika wrote, “Happy birthday to this beauty…be the loveliest you are always. Love you, Annie. We are so fond of you. @anitahassanandani” However Anita’s friend Karishma Tanna missed the celebrations in Indonesia but tried to make up for it by apologising to her on her social media account. Karishma wrote, “Happy bday my darling @anitahassanandani 😘❤️sorry missed ur party!! I will surely make it up!🤗”

Anita Hassanandani has been inspiring many in the television industry not only with her acting skills but also with her fashion sense. We wish her all the success and happiness on her birthday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd