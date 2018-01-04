Happy Birthday Aishwarya Sakhuja: A beautiful soul behind a pretty face

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Sakhuja: With a natural flair for acting, it only seemed feasible that she stepped into the television industry. Happy Birthday Aishwarya Sakhuja: With a natural flair for acting, it only seemed feasible that she stepped into the television industry.

Growing up in various cities of the country thanks to her army background, Aishwarya Sakhuja has imbibed the best of everything. A successful model and now an actor, she is an epitome of beauty and brains but there’s so much to her that makes her an ultimate woman. Feminine and charming, Aishwarya is a woman of steel, who has held her head high in her journey of life. As the actor turns 30 today, we recollect few anecdotes from her life that gives us a glimpse of her beautiful soul.

It’s never an easy task to build a career in the entertainment industry and here we have this pretty woman, who has made a mark for herself even without a godfather. Having started with modelling, she moved to the Miss India contest. While she did not win the competition, she managed to get noticed and soon grabbed the chance to become a VJ with Zoom. With a natural flair for acting, it only seemed feasible that she stepped into the television industry. After playing the lead in Saas Bina Sasural, where she was the only women among a cast full of men, she surprised everyone with her dual portrayal in the suspense filled Main Naa Bhoolungi. She has also tasted the reality zone by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Nach Baliye, Welcome Mehman Nawazi Ki, and even hosting India’s Dancing Superstar. Aishwarya was recently seen playing a secret agent in Trideviyaan and also played a pivotal role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2.

As one steps ahead in their career, they tend to forget their roots but Aishwarya is not one of them. While Rohit Nag, a line producer fell in love with her head over heels, on the first glance, she took time to say a yes. It was her pure heart and a sensible mind that took time to decide on her life partner, and when she said yes, she did not for once think about the differences between them. Getting married to a non-celeb, at the prime of her career might seem like a nightmare for any actor but this girl has proved it all wrong. Today, Rohit and Aishwarya make a perfect couple and luckily, we got to witness their chemistry and loving relationship on Nach Baliye 7.

While many would try to keep their health issues under wrap, Aishwarya bravely spoke about the times when she was diagnosed with drug resistant tuberculosis. While the actor was enjoying professional high playing the lead Toasty, in popular daily show Saas Bina professional, in a bid to do justice to her role, Aishwarya ignored her failing health when it got more serious. That’s when she decided to take a break from work, and moved back to Delhi to recuperate. The actor bravely fought the illness and even spoke about it on national television, during Nach Baliye to help spread awareness and also encouraging people to talk and fight it. During the same time, Rohit, who was already in love with Aishwarya, remained by her side and that strengthened their bond, resulting in the two marrying soon after.

A warm person by nature, the lady loves to keep her friends close to her. Just a handful of buddies in the industry, Aishwarya is time and again seen spending time with them. In a profession that demands time and energy, it does take effort to steal out time for friends from busy schedules. A completely family person, the actor enjoys spending time with her loved ones and has always maintained that she holds her family closest to her heart, which is a beautiful quality in her.

It’s so endearing to see the actor accept her shortcomings and laughing at herself. In her recent posts we saw Aishwarya flaunting her ‘not-so-perfect’ cake, that she baked herself. Another positive quality in the actor is her love towards the animal world. Time and again we have seen her warming up to various species and showering them with love and affection.

Happy Birthday, Aishwarya!

