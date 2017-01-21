Had a hard time finding confidence within myself: Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter opened up about the struggles and insecurities she faced during her early teenage days. Ariel Winter opened up about the struggles and insecurities she faced during her early teenage days.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter has revealed how unconfident she was while growing up in the spotlight. The 18-year-old star opened up about the struggles and insecurities she faced during her early teenage days as she was immensely thin, reported Femalefirst.

“Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem. I had a hard time finding confidence within myself. When I started, I had a completely different

body than what happened overnight at 12-years-old. I was stick thin, I had no chest- I had nothing. I was totally flat, and I was so sad about it.

“Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. Everything was getting bigger. I automatically got this hate and judgment online,” Winter said. The actress further talked about her decision to go for breast reduction, calling it the best thing she ever did. “I stayed in a recovery centre for one or two nights (after the surgery) just because I wanted to. I didn’t even really need to. It was that quick and painless. Literally, I sat in the centre and I was nervous about it. You know, ‘I want to go to this recovery centre because I’m nervous.’

“The first night, I could have gone home. I woke up, I felt great. I was sitting there ordering a bunch of new clothes for myself because I was so excited about it.”