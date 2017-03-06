Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee become parents, adopt two girls

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have revealed that they have adopted two girls. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have revealed that they have adopted two girls.

Just a day after filmmaker Karan Johar announced he is the proud father of twins via surrogacy, television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have revealed that they have adopted two girls.The girls, Pooja and Lata, belong to Gurmeet’s hometown in Bihar, Jarampur.

The couple has decided to send the girls to a school in Patna, where they will study for a year. “After one academic year, they will shift with us. My brother and his family live in Patna and they will be around to see that they are well cared for. Debina and I will travel to Patna three-four times in the year and stay there through their summer vacation too,” the actor was quoted as saying by Mirror.

According to the daily, Gurmeet and Debina, who have been married for six years now, met the girls in 2014 when they were in Jarampur for a family wedding. His parents told him about Pooja who is an orphan and about her first cousin Lata. It was Gurmeet’s mother who spoke to the actor about the girls. The couple then decided to adopt them so that they get the right education and upbringing.

Gurmeet also said that his family and friends had been asking the couple to start a family, so he and Debina are extremely excited to have Pooja and Lata, and they can’t wait to start this new chapter in their lives.

The paperwork is done, and the couple will visit Jarampur for the final signatures after Holi.

