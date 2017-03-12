We have inspired a lot of celebrities to consider adoption: Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have welcomed parenthood by adopting two girls. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have welcomed parenthood by adopting two girls.

The news of television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee adopting two orphans not only surprised their fans and celebrities, but according to the actor, it has also motivated their friends in the showbiz.

Gurmeet and Debina will become parents to Pooja and Lata, who belong to the Wajah Tum Ho actor’s hometown in Jarampur, Bihar, once they are done with the last leg of formalities next week. “A lot of friends from our circle (showbiz) have come froward and spoken to me, saying that they want to adopt kids. There are such people also who have said that they don’t have enough money to adopt kids but they want to donate for their education. So, I think this is how we all should move forward in life,” Gurmeet told reporters here.

The couple, who has been married for six years now, met Pooja and Lata in 2014 when they were in Jarampur for a family wedding. After Gurmeet’s mother told him about the girls, the actor spoke to his wife and they decided to welcome parenthood with the two young girls. Generally, when a young couple chooses adoption, it is assumed that either they are not interested in having a family of their own or unable to have kids.

Gurmeet, however, rebuffed any such theory, as he said, “It’s not that we don’t want to have our own kids or there is some complication but this was in my mind from quite some time and then I shared it with Debina that we should adopt two girls, who are orphans, and give them a home and happiness. Nothing can be bigger than this. We always talk about orphans but what’s the solution? I feel if we all come forward and help such kids, there wouldn’t be any orphan left in the country.”

Gurmeet and Debina interacted with the media at the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2017, on Saturday evening.

