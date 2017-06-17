Gulshan Grover: Proud moment to get international acclaim for Badman

Directed by Soumik Sen, Badman is a mixture of affectionate tribute and a fun parody of the industry. Directed by Soumik Sen, Badman is a mixture of affectionate tribute and a fun parody of the industry.

Actor Gulshan Grover, whose web-series Badman has been invited to be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival and London Indian Film, says it is a proud moment for him to get international acclaim for it. The web-series will be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival on June 24 and London Indian Film on June 27.

‘Badman is a unique web-series which has a special place in my heart as it brings back immense nostalgia for me. Kudos to VOOT team for conceptualising such quirky and creative content. I always knew Badman would create a milestone in the world of digital entertainment. “It is a super proud moment for all of us to get international acclaim for our film,” Gulshan said in a statement.

Directed by Soumik Sen, Badman is a mixture of affectionate tribute and a fun parody of the industry. The four-episode original weaves a series of crazy, wit-skits around this basic premise, and also has actor Chunky Pandey playing a negative role. The web-film also features cameos by veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, ace choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, director Shoojit Sircar and actress Manisha Koirala.

Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, Gulshan spoke about the difference in work culture between Hollywood and Bollywood. “The large difference in Bollywood and Hollywood or international cinema is that they are more systematic. They play well and give authorities responsibilities. They have an unemotional approach towards the process of filmmaking. People who are responsible for costumes, it’s their work to do it, actors have to go and perform, that’s it! Working hours are set, the salary is set properly, even lunch hours and break are scheduled and followed. There is no ‘jugaad’,” the actor said.

