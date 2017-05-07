Guerrilla actor Freida Pinto: I meet people the traditional way

Freida Pinto said she is not ready to have kids as she is committed to her career. Freida Pinto said she is not ready to have kids as she is committed to her career.

Actress Frieda Pinto says she is fine with going on dates but does not like to use apps like Tinder to find a guy. The Slumdog Millionaire actress, who was previously in a relationship with Lion actor Dev Patel, is currently single, reported Contactmusic.

“Dates are fun: you meet new people and sometimes you become good friends…You think, I never want to see that crazy person again. I meet people the traditional way,” Frieda says.

The 32-year-old actress is also not ready to have kids as she is committed to her career.

“It’s about figuring out who I am first. The job of motherhood is far more important than being an actress. You can only raise an empathetic child if you have empathy towards yourself,” she says.

While talking about her former partner Dev Patel she admitted that she was proud of him when he got nominated for Oscar awards 2017, although they have parted ways. She also shared how she fails to understand why she wouldn’t stay on good terms with him.

“I have never believed in not being on good terms with anyone I’ve dated. It’s pointless. People come and go and everyone teaches you something. You need to embrace the good and bad, the ugly and beautiful. I’m not a love guru. I don’t have tips on how to keep a break-up friendly. Just be open and honest.”

On the work front, Freida Pinto recently starred in the mini-series Guerrilla which is based on the 1970s protests for the black civil rights moments in Britain.

