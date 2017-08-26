Dancing legend Govinda steals the show with his latka jhatka on Dance Plus 3. See photos

Govinda gets a grand welcome on the sets of Dance Plus 3 as contestants and captains perform a flash mob on his chartbusters. Govinda gets a grand welcome on the sets of Dance Plus 3 as contestants and captains perform a flash mob on his chartbusters.

Govinda is one Bollywood actor who dances as if no one’s watching. His facial expressions add to the charm of his dancing skills and watching him groove is a sheer pleasure even today when the actor has entered his fifties. It is these qualities which justify his title of ‘India’s Greatest Dance Icon’ which the contestants and the judges of TV reality show Dance Plus 3 has bestowed him with. Be ready to enjoy ace dancing skills and perfect comic timing in this week’s episode of Dance Plus 3 as it will host the unique and one of his kind, actor-dancer Govinda.

Hero No. 1 of Bollywood will be shaking a leg on Dance Plus 3 this weekend as a part of this season’s special theme of inviting legendary dancers every week. He will be given a grand welcome by the contestants and the masters of the show who will be performing a flash mob on his iconic songs, “Aankhioyon se Goli Mare”, “Kisi Disco Mein Jaye” and “Aa aa Aiii, Uh Uh Oh”.

Remo D’Souza, the judge of the show, who has made many actors dance on his tunes has also choreographed Govinda in the movie Happy Ending’s hit number, “G Phaad Ke”. He in an earlier interview about Govinda said that what makes the actor stand apart from his contemporaries is that his face expresses exactly what his dance steps demonstrates.

However, some reports suggest that Govinda did many retakes on the sets of Dance Plus 3 since he wanted every shot to be perfect. He even sat with the host of the show Raghav Juyal and Remo to understand the concept of the show so that he could give his best shot. Also, he ensured to spread his charm on stage when he danced with captain Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh Yelande.

