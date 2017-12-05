Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty dial up nostalgia on Super Dancer 2

Govinda and Raveena Tandon had a great time on the sets of Super Dancer 2. Govinda and Raveena Tandon had a great time on the sets of Super Dancer 2.

The last time we saw dancing superstar Govinda grooving on national television was on the show Dance Champions along with his yesteryear co-actor Karisma Kapoor. The Partner actor has once again put his best foot forward on the sets of another dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 2 and this time the one accompanying him is his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-actor Raveena Tandon. And the one who added to the nostalgic feel was the judge of the show, Shilpa Shetty who has worked with both the stars in the movie Pardesi Babu.

However, while the team of Super Dancer 2 was shooting for this week’s episode, they got the news of Bollywood’s legend Shashi Kapoor’s sad demise. To pay their last respects to the noted actor, the team including the three judges Shilpa, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu and anchors Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tyagi stalled the shoot of the show. “Stopped the shoot on the sets of super dancer the minute we heard . All stood in silence to pay respects . Deeply saddened to hear about this.. One of the most finest stylish actor in the industry… You shall always remain in our hearts… #ShashiKapoor ‬RIP,” wrote Raveena who was on the sets of the show as a special guest along with Govinda.

Later, Raveena and Shilpa shared some photos and videos from their reunion and sounded quite excited to see their camaraderie translate on the television screens. Sharing a series of photos, Shilpa wrote, “A fun day with my old friends on the #superdancer sets. #somethingsneverchange #friendswithoutbenefits #laughs #nostalgic.” Another boomerang video shared by Shilpa has the three actors acing a hook step from Govinda’s film. “Ha ha ha ha .. too much fun @officialraveenatandon .. biggg huggg🤗🤗#madness #boomerangoftheday #laughs,” read the caption of the video.

Even after spending 25 years in the industry, Raveena has the same charm and the ‘mast mast girl’ of Bollywood also brought her high energy levels on Super Dancer 2 as she danced with the participants on the song, “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.” The actor herself shared a video and wrote, “Doing the #cheezbadihaimastmast🔥swag ! With the best dancers of #gennext.”

Check out some more photos from the sets of Super Dancer 2.

Last week the show had Rekha as the special guest and the contestants and judges played Holi with the veteran actor.

