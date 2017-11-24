Goodbye Channel V: You made life really happening for 90s kids

Channel V held itself strong for over 20 years against MTV. Channel V held itself strong for over 20 years against MTV.

It’s tough to imagine a life without Whatsapp, Facebook and even Bigg Boss today. But well, 90s kids will have a different opinion. Having cherished some of the most beautiful times without technology’s intervention, they will definitely have some interesting tales to tell. And if you feel there was lack of entertainment, well then Channel V and MTV made up for all. This is why the news of Channel V, which was an important part of our growing up days, being pulled out has come as a disappointment and shock. Star India, earning no revenues from Channel V, has decided to take the channel off air. In its place, Star, which recently acquired the IPL rights, will be launching a sports channel from next week.

Pitted against MTV, the music channel by Viacom 18, Channel V held itself strong for over 20 years now. What started off as a complete music channel also gave India some of the best VJs. From Udham Singh, the Haryanvi Jatt played by Munish Makhija and the Malayali Lolla Kutty played by Anuradha Menon to the charming and pretty Shruti Seth, Sarah Jane Dais and the talented Aditya Roy Kapoor, Gaurav Kapur and Luke Kenny. The channel with its music and interactive shows, both in Hindi and English, soon became a cool brand for the youth, one they could relate to.

While talking about prominent faces, one cannot ignore the various characters that the channel introduced as part of its promos. Some most memorable ones surely would be Quick Gun Murugan, Aunty 303, Jawalkar and Bai, whose ‘Itne paise mein itnaich milega’ is still used by netizens while defining that this is what you get at this price.

To keep up with the changing mood, Channel V had reinvented itself in 2012 when it decided to launch some fiction and reality shows for its young audience. Some shows like Dil Dostii Dance, The Buddy Project, Humse Hai Life, Dare To Date, Sadda Haq, Gumraah really managed to make its mark, and the shows topped ratings in its genre. While VJ Andy rose to fame by taking youngsters out on a blind date in Dare to Date, fiction series like Dil Dostii Dance made stars out of Shakti Mohan, Shantanu Maheshwari and Kunwar Amar. But last year in June, the channel decided to go back to its youth-music genre, and all its running shows were pulled off air.

These shows, VJs, characters, and music will now just become a memory as the channel will lose its place on television screens from tonight. As a cherished childhood memory, Channel V and its pink V logo will continue to make us nostalgic always.

