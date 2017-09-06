Good friends Akhlaque Khan and Abhishek Rawat join hands for a short film

Akhlaque Khan and Abhishek Rawat found a special connection. More like brothers than friends, the duo have now cemented their bond by collaborating together for a short film Kissss that Akhlaque has written and produced. Akhlaque Khan and Abhishek Rawat found a special connection. More like brothers than friends, the duo have now cemented their bond by collaborating together for a short film Kissss that Akhlaque has written and produced.

Sometimes in the middle of your stressful work routine, you find a companion for life. While shooting for Baawre, Akhlaque Khan and Abhishek Rawat found a special connection. More like brothers than friends, the duo have now cemented their bond by collaborating together for a short film that Akhlaque has written and produced.

Titled Kissss, both these actors will be seen sharing screen space with one of their good friends, Jayashree Venketaramanan. “The best part about working with friends is the chemistry that’s exuberating on the shoot. Abhishek and I go a long way and it was a great time shooting together. Also, I have worked with Jayashree in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, so it was a happy time working,” said Akhlaque to indianexpress.com.

Talking further about the concept and the title, Akhlaque said, “Kissss is a short film about a unique phobia ‘Televisophobia’- the fear of events on TV coming alive. I can’t reveal much about it but it’s a really interesting project. The title came about for there is a kiss that’s the turning point in the story. We were not sure till the last moment whether we were going to kiss or cheat it. It was the director’s call and I and Jayashree kissed, which has kind of already created a buzz.”

Abhishek, on his part, said, “Coming from TV where much of the content hasn’t changed over the years, the digital medium has been very refreshing for many people. Not only newer subjects are being experimented with but also the way they are treated, it’s a positive change. It is also providing a platform for people to showcase their skills. Akhlaque, being an actor, is writing and producing a short film, what could have been better than that?”

When asked if his friend was a hard task master on sets, Abhishek laughed to say, “As much as he would have liked, he couldn’t. Considering this was his first venture, and he got his friends to work for free, you can’t be much good at being tough. Given a chance, I would love to direct Akhlaque sometime, as he is too expensive, and I won’t be able to afford him as a producer.”

Talking about tiffs and creative disagreements, Akhlaque said, “No, we were almost on the same page throughout. While brainstorming we did discuss and ideate but that’s all part of the creative process.”

Lastly, mentioning that the short film is a must-watch, Abhishek added, “I know there are hundreds of options available but I must add that our film has a very different story. It’s also unique in the way it brings out the drama and mystique with a lot of humour, this combination makes it a very rare offering.”

Co-produced and directed by Kader Khan’s son Shah Nawaz Khan, Kisss will launch on September 7.

