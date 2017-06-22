Goldie Behl says Aarambh was an opportunity to collaborate with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad

Goldie Bhel on why he shifted to Television as he did not want to miss working with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. Goldie Bhel on why he shifted to Television as he did not want to miss working with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Filmmaker Goldie Behl says he decided to switch to television with Aarambh as he did not want to miss the opportunity to work with Baahubali writer K V Vijayendra Prasad. Written by Prasad, the TV show features Karthika Nair and Rajneesh Duggal in lead roles. It will air on Star Plus from June 24. “I am directing the show and the major reason for that is Vijayandra Prasad, he has written great works like Baahubali, Magadheera, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He is such a talented writer. I got an opportunity to work with him and I did not want to let it go,” Behl told PTI.

The show is a finite series with 65 episodes. The director says they wanted to do justice to the story and hence decided to make a TV show rather than a film. “The story he (Prasad) came up with was so large that it could not have fitted in one movie. So, we decided to do a limited series.” Behl, 42, says his aim is to entertain the audience and medium does not matter. “We are just trying to tell a story and entertain people irrespective of the medium.”

At a time when Indian audience is hooked to international TV shows like Game of Thrones and Outlander, will an Indian period-war drama like Aarambh will strike the right chord? Behl says while he is not eyeing to compete with shows like Game of Thrones, he has tried his best to give an international feel to his work. “Those are really great examples, we are doing a small our compared to them, but I have tried to give it an international look and feel. The scenes give a cinematic experience. So, it is in that genre.”

