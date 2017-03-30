Golden Petal Awards 2017 nominees: Naagin 2, Swabhimaan lead the list

Golden Petal awards 2017: Check out the complete list of nominees for the award ceremony. Golden Petal awards 2017: Check out the complete list of nominees for the award ceremony.

It’s that time of the year when not only Bollywood actors get felicitated for all their hard work but television actors are rewarded for keeping the television audiences entertained around the year. Like every year, this year too Colors TV has come up with the most awaited award ceremony, the Golden Petal Awards.

These viewer’s choice awards will felicitate the actors starring in various shows that air on Colors TV. The voting lines have been opened for general public on March 23 and the fans can vote for their favourite show (fiction and non-fiction), actor (male and female), debutant and jodi until April 9.

Last year, the story of two sisters — Swaragini stole the show as it walked away with the maximum number of awards including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Jodi award. Despite its popularity, the show went off-air in December 2016 after losing the race of TRPs. It will be interesting to see whether this year too it will be a clean sweep by a particular show or not

Here is the list of Golden Petal Award nominees in various categories:

Best Actor (Male)

1. Harman (Vivian Dsena) – Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

2. Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) -Udann Sapnon Ki

3. Karan (Samridh Bawa) – Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan

4. Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) – Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki

5. Parth (Siddharth Shukla) – Dil Se Dil Tak

6. Rocky (Karanvir Bohra) – Naagin 2

Best Actor (Female)

1. Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) -Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

2. Chakor (Meera Deosthale)-Udann Sapnon Ki

3. Meghna (Sangeita Chauhan)-Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan

4. Naina (Ankita Sharma)- Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan

5. Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) -Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki

6. Shorvari (Rashami Desai)- Dil Se Dil Tak

7. Teni (Jasmin Bhasin)- Dil Se Dil Tak

Best Show (Fiction)

1. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

2. Udann Sapnon Ki

3. Shani

4. Naagin 2

5. Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki

6. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan

Best Show (Non-Fiction)

1. Khatron Ke Khiladi

2.India’s Got Talent

3. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

4. Bigg Boss

Favourite Jodi

1. Harman-Saumya – Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

2. Suraj-Chakor – Udann Sapnon Ki

3. Rocky-Shivangi – Naagin 2

4. Bihaan-Thapki – Thapki Pyar Ki

5. Rishi-Tanuja – Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki

6. Karan-Naina – Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan

7. Parth-Shorvari – Dil Se Dil Tak

Best Debut

1. Meghna (Sangeita Chauhan) – Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan

2. Surbhi (Roshni Sahota)- Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

3. Chakor (Meera Deosthale) – Udann Sapnon Ki

4. Shani (Kartikey Malviya) – Shani

5. Devanshi (Kashvi Kothari) -Devanshi

