Golden Petal Awards 2017: Mouni Roy of Naagin 2, Vivian Dsena of Shakti win Best Actor trophy. See pics

Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii–the story of the struggle of a transgender for her identity walked away with the maximum number of awards including Best Actor, Best Story, Best Innovation in a TV Series and Best Personality (Female). Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii–the story of the struggle of a transgender for her identity walked away with the maximum number of awards including Best Actor, Best Story, Best Innovation in a TV Series and Best Personality (Female).

From giving us the story of a transgender to breaking up all the myths about the most misunderstood God of Hindu mythology – Shani, and amusing antics of housemates of reality TV show Bigg Boss, Colors TV gave television viewers some good, content-based and entertaining daily soaps last year. And for this, not only the stars but also the entire team, from directors​ to editors and cinematographers​, everyone did their best to rule the TRP charts. So it was time to raise a toast to all their hardwork.

Wednesday saw an evening to recognize and honour the work and talent of these small screen artistes who visit you every day through your television screens. Colors TV hosted the most awaited award ceremony, the 5th Golden Petal Awards. The entire Colors family was under one roof to appreciate and sing praises for their co-stars and colleagues.

Talking about the award ceremony, CEO of Colors TV, Raj Nayak said, “The 5th COLORS Golden Petal Awards recognizes the efforts of every show’s cast and production team, and serves as a motivator urging them to continue to put their best foot forward every day to deliver path breaking entertainment.”

See pics from the 5th Golden Petal Awards

Bigg Boss 10 winner, Manveer Gurjar. Bigg Boss 10 winner, Manveer Gurjar.

Karan Johar with Farah Khan and Maneish Paul.

Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh

The Colors family The Colors family

This year the awards were themed around a ‘Snow Wonderland’ and the actors from the film fraternity and television industry looked as if they walked straight out of a fairytale on the red carpet. To increase the excitement of the small screen audience, the programming head of Colors, Manisha Sharma said, “The 5th COLORS Golden Petal Awards will be a treat for the viewers’ sitting at home. Be it jaw-dropping performances by our leads, adrenalin rush-inducing acts, perfectly timed comic moments or a volley of well-deserved awards, this evening had all the makings of a blockbuster.”

Apart from some enthralling performances by Mouni Roy, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and others, the channel honoured the outstanding talent across fiction and non-fiction genres.

Here is a complete list of winners.

1. Favourite Jodi: Sidharth Shukla (Parth) and Rashmi Desai (Shorvori) for Dil Se Dil Tak

Kratika Sengar (Tanuja) and Ssharad Malhotra (Rishi) for Kasam…Tere Pyaar Ki

2. Best Debut: Meera Deosthale (Chakor) for Udann

3. Best Actor: Vivian Dsena (Harman) for Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

4. Best Actress: Mouni Roy (Shivangi) for Naagin 2

5.Best Show (Fiction): Karmphal Data Shani

6. Best Entertainment Series (Non-Fiction): Bigg Boss

7. Best Actor in a Negative Role: Karuna Pandey (Kusum Sundari) for Devanshi

Monica Khanna (Shraddha Pandey) for Thapki…Pyaar Ki

8. Best Supporting Actress: Prachee Shah Pandya (Sharda) for Ek Shringaar…Swabhimaan

9. Best Comic in a Fiction Series: Pooja (Suman) and Resham (Preeti) for Thapki…Pyaar Ki

10. Favourite Child Artist: Kartikey Malviye (Shani) for Karmphal Data Shani

11. Best Personality (Female): Rubina Dilaik (Saumya) for Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

12. Power packed Performer: Jasmin Bhasin (Teni) for Dil Se Dil Tak

13. Successfully Long-Running Show: Udaan

14. Best Innovation in a TV Series (Fiction): Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

15. Best Innovation in a TV Series (Non-Fiction): Rising Star

16. Best Host: Maniesh Paul for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

17. Best Judge: Karan Johar

18. Best Parivaar: Chauhan family (Ek Shringaar… Swabhimaan)

19. Best Comedian: Bharti Singh

TECHNICAL AWARDS

20. Best Editor: Vicky Sharma (Naagin 2)

21. Best Music :Divya (Karmphal Data Shani)

22. Best Cinematographer (Fiction): Sunil Kotian (Dil Se Dil Tak)

23. Best Director (Fiction): Vikram (Ek Shringar… Swabhimaan)

24. Best Story: Shanti Bhushan and Rashmi Sharma (Shakti…Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki)

25. Best Screenplay: Bohnlishikha Das (Udaan)

26. Best Special Effects: Karmphal Data Shani

27. Best Dialogue: Girish Dharija (Devanshi)

28. Best Cinematographer (Non-Fiction): Sukhwinder (Rising Star)

29. Best Director (Non-Fiction): Huzaifa (Rising Star)

