Golden Globe Awards 2017 for best TV actress: Claire Foy or Winona Ryder, who will emerge victorious?

Golden Globes are just round the corner with jury awarding excellence in all spheres. Here are the TV actresses who have been nominated this year. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rachel Bloom plays an eccentric former girlfriend who refuses a partnership at a law firm to stalk her boyfriend in LA. Then there is of course singing and dancing because she’s a crazy ex grilfriend. Rachel Bloom credits her first Golden Globe nomination and win last year with the renewal of the show.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Former Senator Selina Meyer finds that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she expected and everything that everyone ever warned her about.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

After her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City, Sarah Jessica Parker plays suburban housewife Frances Dufresne, who finds her decision to divorce her husband leading her on a path of heartbreak and vengeance.

Issa Rae, Insecure

This is Issa Rae’s first Golden Globe nomination. Insecure is based on the web series Awkward Black Girl, which explore the friendship of two differently coloured women and their insecurities in a racist world full of social injustice.

Jane The Virgin has brought Gina Rodriguez her third Golden Globe nomination. It tells the story of a religious young woman who took a vow of abstinence till marriage but becomes artificially inseminated due to some error.

Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Tracy Ellis Ross is Dr. Johnso who is a working mother dealing with all kinds of stresses in Black-ish.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Caitriona Balfe plays a nurse in Outlander, for which she just won her second Golden Globe nomination. The series is based on the time-travel bestsellers by Diana Gabaldon.

Claire Foy, The Crown

Claire Foy receives her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Elizabeth, first as princess and then as the queen of England. The Netflix series chronicles the lives of the British royal family.

Keri Russell, Americans

Keri Russell plays a Soviet agent in The Americans. She won her first Globe nomination for playing Elizabeth Jennings.

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

As the distraught mother of a missing boy in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Winona Ryder played one of the best roles of her career in the Netflix series Stranger Things, receiving her third Golden Globe nomination.