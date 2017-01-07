Golden Globes Awards 2017 for best television actors: It is a fight between Nick Nolte, Donald Glover

Nick Nolte, Donald Glover are among all the other actors nominated for Golden Globes 2017 Nick Nolte, Donald Glover are among all the other actors nominated for Golden Globes 2017

What defines a good actor? Is it when he is versatile? Or is it when he plays an all-black character and still gets your sympathy? The year 2016 has been a treat for film buffs and people who have their eyes hooked on television series. While some actors delivered stirring performances, others left a long-lasting impression. Sunday will see Golden Globes awarding the best actors in TV series and these are the nominees.

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Blackish shows the life of a middle-class family hailing from Africa who worry that their kids may not understand the value of their heritage. Through the lens of this family they portray universal parenting and relationships experience.

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Mozart in a Jungle is the series where ambition, love and money coil up to provide comedy. The show looks at finding yourself and finding love while conquering the Big Apple.

Donald Glover, Atlanta

A Princeton dropout returns home to Atlanta to try to salvage his life by managing his rapper cousin’s career. It is the story of a young man struggling to find his footing and constantly wondering how he got where he is.

Nick Nolte, Graves

Nick Nolte plays former president Richard Graves, an ex commander in chief with a guilty conscience and an executive-sized midlife crisis.

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Maura Pfefferman started life as Mort, and came out as transgender to his rather unlikeable children. The effect that his announcement had on the family dynamics is explored in moving and humorous ways.

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Elliot, a cyber security hacker who suffers from clinical depression and social anxiety disorder, gets recruited by Mr. Robot, a mysterious radical. Elliot finds himself in a group of similar misfits bent on hacking into a corporation’s records to cancel all consumer debt. The corporation happens to be a client of Elliot’s employer.

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul is a Breaking Bad spin-off. The series is set six years before Breaking Bad, when Saul went by the name Jimmy McGill, a shady and resourceful lawyer who would do anything to stay out of court.

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Matthew Rhys is one half of a KGB spy couple, along with Keri Russell (also nominated this year), in this drama set during the Cold War era. In the course of their missions, they are required to don various disguises to play other characters, something that this actor relishes.

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

The series is set in Los Angeles where Schreiber cleans up scandals and fixes problems for the high-profile Hollywood clients of his law firm, an arrangement that include bribery, threats and violence.

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Billy Bob Thornton has played lawyers before but nobody like the one he plays in Amazon series, Goliath. His character, William McBride, is a seedy, washed-up lawyer who drinks to excess and chases ambulance to make a living. He is forced to take a wrongful death case that pits him against the biggest law firm in Los Angeles, ironically the one he himself founded.

