Golden Globes Awards 2017 for best TV series: When Stranger Things is pitted against The Crown

Two Queens are competing for Golden Globes 2017 Two Queens are competing for Golden Globes 2017

TV never had it so good. The year gone by has given us some memorable series. From the real lives of British royals to serving sci-fi and nostalgia in a single series, we had it all in 2016. Golden Globes has shortlisted best of the best. But who will emerge winners?

Best Television Series- Drama

The Crown

Netflix’s new series, The Crown shows the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. The television series has won three Golden Globes nominations this year.

Game of Thrones

The month of April, May and June have acquired a new name , the GOT season. The return of Jon Snow and the death of few of the most hated and loved characters have been the highlights of this last season. This year Game Of Thrones won two nominations, and seven nominations from Golden Globes in it’s entire record.

Stranger Things

Netflix’s sci fi-horror series, Stranger Things, is the story of a young boy who disappears and how his mother and friends must confront terrifying forces in order to get him back. Stranger Things received two nominations.

This Is Us

Mandy Moore made a soothing comeback with the television series, This Is Us. The show follows the lives of three brothers and sisters, born on the same day. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, from sharing the same birthday, to so much more than anyone would expect. This Is Us got three Golden Globes’ nomination.

Westworld

After Person Of Interest, Jonathan Nolan set out to venture a series inspired by the 1973 film of the same title by Michael Crichton about a futuristic theme park populated by artificial beings. Golden Globes received three nominations this year.

Also read: Golden Globes Awards 2017 for best screenplay: Will it go to La La Land or Moonlight?

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Two cousins, with different views on art versus commerce, on their way up through the Atlanta rap scene.

Blackish

Blackish tells the story of a clambering man, who struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper middle-class neighborhood.

Mozart in the Jungle

Money, love, ambition, music everything managed to intertwine and present itself in this series, which is about searching for love in New York city,

Transparent

An L.A. family with serious boundary issues have their past and future unravel when a dramatic admission causes everyone’s secrets to spill out.

Veep

Former Senator Selina Meyer finds that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she expected and everything that everyone ever warned her about.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd