Golden Globes 2018: Why Will and Grace could win Best TV series (Musical or Comedy)

Will and Grace has been nominated in the Best TV series (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

Will & Grace had a successful run on television from 1998-2006 and it was due to the show’s popularity that the makers decided to bring it back in 2017. The main characters of the show confirmed their return and for fans of the show, this was something they could look forward to after a long gap of 11 years.

During its initial run, Will & Grace was largely applauded for having a gay character as one of its lead protagonists. The show revolves around Will, played by Eric McCormack, a gay lawyer and Grace, played by Debra Messing, a straight interior designer, who live together.

The reboot starts 11 years later when Will and Grace find themselves divorced and start living together once again. Loyal fans of the show were not left disappointed by the reboot, which is a common occurrence for movies and shows that return after a long gap. Through this season, Will & Grace are struggling through the problems of their lives, but this time as seemingly responsible adults. The return of characters of Karen and Jack was also welcomed by the viewers as they were an essential part of the Will & Grace family. NBC has renewed Will & Grace for another season following the response that the reboot received.

This year, Will & Grace has been nominated against shows like Master of None, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, SMILF and Black-ish. Apart from this, the show’s lead actor, Eric McCormack, has also been nominated in the category Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy.

