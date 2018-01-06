Golden Globes 2018: Why Top of the Lake China Girl could win Best Television Limited Series

Top of the Lake: China Girl has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. Top of the Lake: China Girl has been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

When Top of the Lake premiered in 2013 the series was praised for its eerie storytelling. The story was engaging but what made it even more captivating was its setting in New Zealand. The serene but haunting feeling that the show added to its mysterious appeal.

In 2017, Top of the Lake: China Girl was set in Sydney and while that discomforted the audience a little, many felt that the show’s essence was now lost. Being set in a smaller town, the show had limited issues to deal with but setting it in Sydney made it feel like a fish out of water. Nevertheless, the show has been nominated at the Golden Globes and here’s looking at why it could potentially win this year.

The show stars Elisabeth Moss in the lead role and the actor has already proven her range with shows like Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale. Moss has been nominated for her performance on The Handmaid’s Tale. This season, she was joined by Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie in pivotal roles.

Moss plays a detective on the show who is investigating the death of an unidentified Asian girl. Through the course of investigation, her past creeps up on her and this provides a certain lens through which we see her approaching the case.

Top of the Lake: China Girl screened at Cannes Film Festival in its entirety but for television viewers, this series has been divided into six episodes. This show has been nominated alongside Big Little Lies, Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan and The Sinner.

