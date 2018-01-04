Golden Globes 2018: Why This is Us could win Best TV series (Drama)

This Is Us has been nominated in the Best TV series (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. This Is Us has been nominated in the Best TV series (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

This is Us emerged as one of the most popular shows in 2016. The series was instantly loved since the airing of its pilot episode and has managed to maintain its melancholic approach in its second season as well. With stories that are narrated in different timelines along with separate tracks for all its pivotal characters, This is Us has emerged as the drama that targets the emotional nerve of its audience.

In its first season, Sterling K Brown’s Randall’s was the most explored character but in the second season, more attention is being paid to the other two siblings as well. Jack’s death has been treated like a mystery on the show since the start and while many expected this to be the cliffhanger for the first season’s finale, it looks like the makers will milk the suspense even more. Fan theories around the time of his death and how the unfortunate incident happened have kept the viewers quite invested.

It is highly unlikely for a large ensemble cast to find a place in the audience’s hearts but here too, This is Us has emerged as an anomaly. The writing of the show with its multiple timelines could have ended up being a confused tale but the writers have kept the lines very sharp while switching between decades.

At the Golden Globes, This is Us was nominated last year in the Best Television Series – Drama but lost out to Netflix’s The Crown. This year, the show is competing against Game of Thrones, The Crown, Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Apart from competing in this category, the show has nominations for Sterling K Brown in Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama and Chrissy Metz in Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television.

This Is Us is quite a fan favourite but is competing against some really popular shows. Find out if the show wins its first Golden Globe for the Best TV Series – Drama on January 8 morning.

